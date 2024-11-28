High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

These three high-yielding dividends continue to be strong long-term options, thanks to their valuations coupled with strong industries.

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is a popular strategy for those seeking a blend of steady income and long-term growth potential. These stocks often represent companies with robust cash flows and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. The appeal lies in the ability to provide consistent payouts even during market downturns, which can act as a stabilizing force in an investment portfolio. Moreover, reinvesting dividends can accelerate wealth accumulation through compounding, thus making these stocks an attractive choice for long-term investors. So, let’s get into three strong options.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a giant in Canada’s telecommunications sector and a favourite among dividend investors. With a forward annual dividend yield of 10.52% and a dividend rate of $3.99 per share, BCE offers one of the highest yields in its sector. Its reliable dividend track record stems from its dominant market position and steady cash flow from essential services like wireless, internet, and media.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, BCE reported revenues of $5.97 billion, down slightly by 1.8% year over year, primarily due to softness in media advertising revenue. However, the dividend stock showcased resilience with a 2.1% growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It reached an impressive margin of 45.6%, the highest in over three decades.

This performance highlights BCE’s focus on cost control and margin expansion, which are critical factors for sustaining its hefty dividend payouts. Going forward, BCE’s strategic investments in 5G and its ongoing efficiency initiatives position it well to continue rewarding shareholders.

South Bow

South Bow (TSX:SOBO), a player in Canada’s energy infrastructure space, combines stable revenue streams with potential for growth. With a market cap of $7.37 billion, SOBO benefits from its position in an industry critical to economic activity. The dividend stock has seen a 52-week range from $27.90 to $38.21, reflecting investor confidence in its fundamentals.

Specific dividend details for SOBO are sparse, given its new creation, though it recently announced a US$0.50 dividend for investors. Plus, its strong market presence and the sector’s tendency toward high payouts make it a candidate for dividend growth in the future. Investors should keep an eye on its cash flow generation, especially given the infrastructure-heavy nature of its operations, which often leads to predictable earnings and stable distributions.

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) specializes in grocery-anchored real estate in the United States, making it a stable option for income-seeking investors. Its forward annual dividend yield is approximately 8.10%, supported by a dividend rate of $1.22 per share. Grocery-anchored retail properties are seen as recession-resistant, given the non-discretionary nature of grocery shopping.

In Q3 2024, SGR.UN reported a 6.2% increase in same-property net operating income, driven by strong leasing activity and stable occupancy rates at 94.6%. The dividend stock also completed over 850,000 square feet of leasing, reflecting the continued demand for its properties. These factors suggest that the dividend stock is well-positioned to maintain its dividend and potentially grow it as it capitalizes on attractive leasing spreads and operational efficiencies.

Bottom line

When evaluating high-yield dividend stocks, it’s crucial to balance the allure of high payouts with the sustainability of those dividends. Companies with strong fundamentals, growth strategies, and a history of shareholder returns, like BCE, SOBO, and SGR.UN, are often compelling choices. For long-term investors, these stocks not only provide income but also the potential for capital appreciation, making them excellent candidates for diversified, income-focused portfolios.