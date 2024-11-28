Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Major Cash Cows to Boost Passive Income

TFSA Investors: 2 Major Cash Cows to Boost Passive Income

For TFSA investors looking to put some money to work, these two high-yielding dividend stocks are pulling back off their 52-week highs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors looking to put some money to work in dividend stocks may wish to check the slate of high-yielding names while they’re pulling back a bit off their 52-week highs.

Undoubtedly, the recent interest rate cuts have been welcomed by many firms as they cut down on their borrowing costs. That said, going into the new year, the Bank of Canada may not be so quick to reduce rates further in the face of potential tariff threats. Indeed, it’s way too early to tell how things will pan out and how the Bank of Canada will correct course.

Either way, I think long-term investors shouldn’t fret over the matter. Instead, picking up shares of wonderful high-yielding dividend plays seems wise as they look to take a bit of a hit in anticipation of a potential reduction in the pace of rate cuts.

In this piece, we’ll look at two absolute cash cows that could give your TFSA passive income fund a bit of a boost. As always, investors should put in the extra homework before loading up on any shares as both names have been dealing with a slew of pressures in recent quarters.

In any case, let’s check in on one high-yield telecom stock and a well-run REIT to figure out which name is a better fit this December.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) stock is down close to 37% from its 2022 all-time high after sinking 9% year to date. Undoubtedly, the negative momentum may have slowed down, but it’s still too early to say if the bottom is in. For TFSA income investors tempted by the stock’s colossal (and still growing) 7.5% dividend yield, I’d argue that buying today and on further weakness may be the way to go.

With a more secure dividend than its higher-yielding peer in the telecom scene, I do see any additional weakness as buyable, provided one plans to stick around for the long haul. With such a juicy payout, there’s plenty of reason to hold (or buy more) shares if they were to fall back to or below the $20 level.

Though the right catalysts may not be in place, I still view T stock as a dividend titan worth stashing away in a TFSA for the next decade or beyond. The dividend is just too swollen to pass up!

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is one of the more interesting value plays in the REIT (real estate investment trust) space today. Shares are currently going for $15.23 per share while offering a solid 6.1% distribution yield.

Of course, CT REIT leans very heavily on Canadian Tire, a well-run Canadian retailer that likely won’t miss a month’s rent, even in the worst of economic downturns. While some would prefer a retail REIT with a more diversified tenant base, I’d argue that it’s far better to have the most exposure to one top-notch tenant that can be relied upon through thick and thin. There’s a reason why CT REIT’s occupancy rate is so incredibly high.

If you’re a fan of Canadian Tire and want a higher-yielding way to ride on its coattails, I’d look to CT REIT on the recent 6.2% pullback off 52-week highs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: The Best Benefit to Claim in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This benefit is one of the most broad ones you can claim from the CRA, yet many of us are…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends for decades.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three high-yielding dividends continue to be strong long-term options, thanks to their valuations coupled with strong industries.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $230.34 in Monthly Income? Here’s How

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income doesn't have to be difficult to achieve, especially with a dividend stock like this.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite TSX Stocks to Buy for December

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are strong, stable, and valuable given recent prices. Why wait another minute before the year ends?

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,574.13 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is ideal for investors looking to make some passive income -- not just from dividends but returns…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: What the CPP Enhancement Is, Plus How to Use it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CPP enhancement can be a great way to boost income but can still leave some retirees falling short. Investors…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Stocks Can Provide More Than $600 Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate passive income of more than $600 every month? Here are three stocks that can offer…

Read more »