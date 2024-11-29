Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock a Buy for its 2.64% Dividend Yield?

Member Login
Is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) a solid buy for its dividend yield, especially given the recent surge in its stock price?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) a solid buy for its dividend yield, especially given the recent surge in its stock price? Let’s break it down, considering recent earnings, performance, and future prospects.

First, the numbers

BAM’s share price has soared to $80.50 as of writing, marking a significant climb in value over the past year. This impressive rally has naturally compressed the dividend yield, now standing at a modest 2.64%. While the yield might not grab headlines compared to higher-paying dividend stocks, it’s worth considering BAM stock’s broader financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns.

In the third quarter of 2024, BAM stock demonstrated strong operational momentum. The company reported fee-related earnings of $644 million, representing a 14% increase year over year. Moreover, BAM raised a staggering $135 billion over the past 12 months, boosting its fee-bearing capital to $539 billion, a 23% jump. This strong capital growth ensures that BAM stock has a steady stream of fee income, underscoring its financial resilience and ability to sustain dividends.

Historically, BAM stock has been a reliable dividend payer. Its upcoming quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share reinforces its commitment to rewarding investors. While a yield of 2.64% might seem modest, BAM’s dividends have been consistent, providing a stable income source for long-term investors. This reliability is bolstered by management’s confidence in the company’s future earnings potential.

Looking ahead

Future prospects for BAM stock look promising. The company is edging closer to a landmark $1 trillion in assets under management, thanks to strong capital inflows, particularly in its expanding credit business. This growth positions BAM stock to tap into lucrative investment opportunities across asset classes. This could drive higher fee-related earnings and potentially lead to increased dividend payouts. With a focus on scaling operations globally, BAM stock is likely to maintain its competitive edge in the asset management industry.

However, the recent stock rally has pushed BAM’s valuation into lofty territory. Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 52.43 and forward P/E of 29.15 reflect optimism about future earnings growth. While this growth potential is encouraging, it also means that much of the good news may already be priced in. Investors seeking higher dividend yields or immediate income might find the current valuation a bit steep.

Another consideration is BAM stock’s payout ratio, which stands at 133.94%. This indicates that the company’s dividends exceed its net income. While this could be a red flag for sustainability, BAM’s robust cash flow provides a safety net. The company’s ability to generate cash from its diverse portfolio of assets ensures it can support its dividend payments, even during challenging market conditions.

So, is it a buy?

BAM stock’s strength lies in its ability to consistently raise capital and deploy it effectively. The company’s fee-related earnings growth is a testament to its operational efficiency and the trust it commands among global investors. For those who value long-term growth alongside income, BAM’s dividends, coupled with its strategic initiatives, make it a compelling investment case.

That said, the stock’s current price may deter income-focused investors who prioritize yield over growth. The surging valuation could limit upside potential in the near term, and a pullback might offer a more attractive entry point. For growth-oriented investors, however, BAM stock’s ability to compound earnings through its vast asset base makes it a strong contender for a portfolio looking to balance stability with long-term appreciation.

Bottom line

In short, BAM stock’s combination of steady dividend payments, robust earnings growth, and strategic expansion efforts make it an appealing choice for investors seeking a mix of income and growth. However, with its valuation elevated, it’s crucial to assess whether the current yield and growth potential align with your financial goals and risk tolerance. If you’re comfortable with the trade-off between a modest yield and high growth prospects, BAM stock might just be the stock for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

