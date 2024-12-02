Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean on in Uncertain Times

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean on in Uncertain Times

These three dividend stocks with stable cash flows can strengthen your portfolio in uncertain times.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity markets performed well last month, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 6.2%. Falling interest rates and optimism over Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies have boosted investors’ optimism, driving the equity markets. Also, Canada’s third-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) declined from 2.1% in the second quarter to 1%, raising the hopes of steep rate cuts in December, thus supporting stock price growth.

However, the concerns over global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions persist. So, if you are also worried about these uncertainties and the substantial increase in equity markets this year, here are three reliable dividend stocks you can buy to strengthen your portfolios. These three stocks are less susceptible to market volatility, given their stable cash flows and consistent dividend growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has been paying dividends uninterrupted for 69 years and has increased its dividends for the previous 29 years, thus making it a top dividend stock to have in your portfolio. The diversified energy infrastructure company earns around 98% of its cash flows from long-term contracts, thus shielding its financials from market volatility. Around 80% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is inflation-indexed. So, it generates stable and predictable cash flows, thus allowing it to raise its dividends at an annualized rate of 10% for the last 29 years, while its forward dividend yield stands at 6.04%.

Moreover, Enbridge has strengthened its natural gas utility business by acquiring three assets in the United States, making it the largest natural gas utility asset in North America. The company is progressing with its $28 billion secured capital program, with already making capital expenditure of $5 billion in the first three quarters. These investments could boost its financials and cash flows, thus facilitating its future dividend growth. Its financial position looks healthy, with available liquidity of $17.1 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Fortis

With 51 years of consecutive dividend growth, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is my second pick. The natural gas and electric utility company operates around 10 assets in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, serving 3.5 million customers. With 93% of assets involved in low-risk and regulated transmission and distribution business, the company generates stable financials irrespective of the broader market conditions, thus allowing it to raise its dividends consistently. With the quarterly dividend of $0.915/share, its forward yield stands at 3.93%.

Meanwhile, Fortis is investing around $26 billion from 2025 to 2029, with 99% of these investments in regulated assets. These investments could expand its rate base at 6.5% CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Along with these growth initiatives, favourable rate revisions and improving operating efficiencies could boost its financials in the coming years. The falling interest rates could also lower its interest expenses, thus improving its profitability. Considering all these factors, I believe Fortis would be an excellent buy in an uncertain outlook.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another stock that has consistently rewarded its shareholders by paying dividends. It has been paying dividends since 1833. Also, it has raised its quarterly dividends at an annualized rate of 5.75% for the last 10 years, with its forward yield currently at 5.31%.

Meanwhile, falling interest rates could boost economic activities, driving credit demand. Lower interest rates could also lead to lower provision for credit losses, improving profitability. Meanwhile, BNS is enjoying deposit growth and net margin expansion. Its solid balance sheet, positive operating leverage, and productivity initiatives could continue to drive its financials in the coming quarters.

Focusing on deploying its capital in priority markets, BNS has also made a strategic investment in KeyCorp, which could boost its near-term profitability while further strengthening its United States business. Despite the healthy buying in the stock, BNS trades at an attractive next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 14, making it an excellent buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

On pullbacks, investors can explore solid Canadian REITs for income and upside potential.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Canadians Can Buy Aggressively and 1 to Steer Clear of

| Puja Tayal

A high yield is an opportunity to buy the dip and lock in a higher dividend income. But not all…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stocks can be fun but risky. So, if you want to create long-term wealth, consider these top choices.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Start a TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have delivered solid long-term total returns.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

10.5% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock has a superior dividend yield at 10.5%, but is it worth the risk given recent earnings?

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Is Loblaw Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Button

Loblaw (TSX:L) is Canada's biggest grocery store company. Is its stock a buy?

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Agricultural Stocks to Buy Now for Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the growing demand for sustainable food production, global food security challenges, and innovative technology in farming, here are three…

Read more »