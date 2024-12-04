Member Login
Buy 1,970 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $252.44/Month in Passive Income

This monthly dividend stock not only provides you with a high yield, but a monthly one!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
monthly desk calendar

Source: Getty Images

Investing in monthly dividend stocks is often hailed as one of the easiest and most effective strategies for creating long-term passive income. Why? It’s simple. Monthly dividends mirror the rhythm of everyday life. Most of us pay bills, rent, and other recurring expenses monthly. Having a consistent income stream that aligns with this schedule makes budgeting seamless and predictable. Plus, the more frequent payouts allow investors to reinvest their dividends faster. This accelerates compounding and magnifies growth over time.

Whitecap stock

When it comes to monthly dividend stocks, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a prime example of why these investments are so attractive. Offering a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 7.2% and a strong history of delivering consistent returns to shareholders, Whitecap stands out as a reliable choice for income-focused investors. Unlike many energy companies, which can be vulnerable to market volatility, WCP has proven its ability to weather economic ups and downs. Thanks to its operational efficiency and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

One of the key reasons to consider WCP is its robust financial health. As of the most recent quarter, Whitecap generated $1.9 billion in operating cash flow over the past year, coupled with $524.4 million in levered free cash flow. These numbers reflect the dividend stock’s ability to sustain its dividend payouts while maintaining financial flexibility for future investments and debt management. With a debt-to-equity ratio of just 21.6% and disciplined capital allocation, WCP has struck an impressive balance between growth and income.

Recent earnings further bolster the case for investing in WCP. The dividend stock reported quarterly earnings growth of a staggering 79.6% year-over-year, demonstrating its ability to thrive in a challenging economic climate. Despite a slight decline in revenue growth, WCP’s profitability remains strong, with a profit margin of 26.5% and an operating margin of 47.9%. These metrics underline its efficiency in converting revenue into profit and ability to sustain its high-margin operations.

Looking ahead

Whitecap’s strategic focus positions it for a promising future. The dividend stock continues to prioritize high-margin assets and operational efficiencies, ensuring it can sustain its strong cash flow. Plus, its commitment to reducing debt and maintaining a conservative payout ratio of just over 50% underscores its dedication to both growth and income stability. These efforts not only benefit current shareholders but also set the stage for potential dividend increases down the line.

Monthly dividend stocks also align well with long-term financial goals. For younger investors, the opportunity to reinvest dividends more frequently can lead to exponential portfolio growth over time. For retirees or those nearing retirement, the consistent income stream simplifies financial planning and provides peace of mind. WCP exemplifies this balance, offering robust income today with the potential for growth tomorrow. In fact, shares could rise another 8% as they have in the last year. If that happens, investors could earn $1,438.10 in dividends, and $1,591.20 in returns. That totals $3,029.30, or $252.44 each month, as seen below.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
WCP – now$10.151,970$0.73$1,438.10monthly$20,000
WCP – 8%$10.961,970$0.73$1,438.10monthly$21,591.20

Foolish takeaway

Investing in monthly dividend stocks like Whitecap Resources can be a game-changer for those seeking to build wealth and generate consistent passive income. WCP not only offers a high yield and dependable payouts but also demonstrates financial stability and a clear focus on long-term growth. Whether you’re starting your investment journey or looking for reliable income in retirement, monthly dividend stocks provide a simple, effective way to make your money work for you. With WCP in your portfolio, you’re not just investing in a stock. You’re investing in a system that delivers steady rewards month after month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

