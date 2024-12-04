Member Login
The CRA is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

The CRA is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

There are some bad red flags that many investors may be overlooking, but fear not! Here’s how to side step them, and invest.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

Navigating the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) guidelines for Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) can feel like tiptoeing through a minefield. But fear not! With a bit of savvy investing and awareness of potential pitfalls, you can keep your TFSA in the CRA’s good books. Let’s explore some common red flags and how to sidestep them, with a spotlight on the Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN) as a prudent investment choice.

Top red flags

First up, the allure of over-contributing. It’s tempting to stash away as much as possible into your TFSA, especially with the promise of tax-free growth. However, the CRA sets annual contribution limits, at $7,000 for 2024 and 2025. Exceeding this limit results in a 1% penalty per month on the excess amount. To avoid this, keep meticulous records of your contributions and withdrawals. If you’re ever in doubt, a quick check with the CRA or your financial institution can clarify your available room.

Then there’s frequent trading. While the stock market’s ups and downs can be exhilarating, treating your TFSA like a day-trading platform is a no-go. The CRA may classify frequent trading as business activity, making your earnings taxable. To stay on the safe side, adopt a buy-and-hold strategy. Investing in diversified exchange-traded funds (ETF) like VCN encourages long-term holding, aligning with the TFSA’s intended purpose and keeping the taxman at bay.

Holding foreign dividend-paying investments in your TFSA might seem like a smart move, but there’s a catch. Dividends from foreign stocks, such as U.S. companies, can be subject to withholding taxes. Often around 15%. This diminishes your returns and negates some benefits of the TFSA. By focusing on Canadian investments, like those within VCN, you can maximize tax efficiency and fully enjoy the perks of your TFSA.

Achieving rapid, substantial gains in your TFSA is the dream, right? But if these gains result from speculative or high-risk investments, the CRA might take notice. They could question whether your TFSA is being used appropriately. To maintain peace of mind, focus on stable, long-term investments. VCN, for instance, offers exposure to a broad range of Canadian equities, promoting steady growth over time.

Why VCN ETF

Now, let’s delve into why VCN is a stellar choice for your TFSA. The Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF provides comprehensive exposure to the Canadian stock market, encompassing large, medium, and small-cap companies. This diversification spreads risk and aligns with a long-term investment strategy, which the CRA favours.

As of November 29, 2024, VCN boasted a year-to-date return of 26.3% and a one-year return of 31.2%. Its management expense ratio (MER) is a low 0.05%, ensuring that more of your money works for you. The ETF‘s top holdings include reputable companies as well that offer a balanced mix of sectors.

Looking ahead, VCN’s diversified portfolio positions it well to capture the growth of the Canadian economy. By investing in VCN within your TFSA, you adhere to CRA guidelines by maintaining a passive, long-term investment approach. This strategy minimizes red flags and allows you to reap the benefits of tax-free growth.

Bottom line

In summary, being mindful of the CRA’s red flags and choosing investments like VCN can help you maximize your TFSA’s potential. By avoiding over-contribution, limiting frequent trading, focusing on Canadian dividend-paying stocks, and steering clear of business activities within your TFSA, you can enjoy the tax-free advantages without unwanted CRA attention.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

