Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

These top Canadian stocks have a growing earnings base, which will support their high dividend payments in 2025.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

Investors planning to generate passive income in 2025 could consider top Canadian stocks with a solid dividend payment and growth history.  Notably, these Canadian dividend stocks are backed by well-established businesses with strong fundamentals and a growing earnings base, enabling them to pay and increase their dividend distributions with each passing year.

With this background, here are three dividend stocks from leading sectors: energy, utilities, and banking. They offer steady passive income potential and the opportunity to diversify your portfolio in 2025.

Top dividend stock from the energy sector

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top Canadian stock offering worry-free passive income. This energy company has consistently rewarded its shareholders with higher dividends. Enbridge transports oil and gas, and benefits from the higher utilization of its extensive liquids pipeline and low-risk growth projects. This enables the company to consistently grow its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) and pay higher dividends.

Enbridge has paid dividends for over 69 years and raised them for 29 consecutive years.

Enbridge’s resilient business model, long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements, and cost-of-service framework position it well to grow its earnings and DCF per share and offer higher payouts. Further, its highly diversified revenue stream, multi-billion-dollar capital projects, ongoing investments in its renewable energy portfolio, and growing utility footprint augur well for growth.

Enbridge’s management anticipates its EPS and DCF per share growing by mid-single digits in the long run. This will enable Enbridge to increase its dividend at a similar rate. Besides higher dividends, Enbridge stock offers a compelling yield of about 6.2%.

Top dividend stock from the utility sector

Like energy companies, Canada’s utility companies have a proven track record of solid dividend payouts. One such leading dividend stock from the utility sector is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), which can help generate worry-free passive income for investors in 2025.

Canadian Utilities offers gas and electricity services and has an impressive record of dividend growth. Notably, it has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years, the highest by any Canadian company. This Dividend King also offers a healthy yield of about 5%.

The company’s resilient payouts reflect its ability to consistently generate high-quality earnings. Canadian Utilities’ defensive business model, rate-regulated utility operations, and a growing rate base will likely drive its earnings, supporting its future payouts.

Canadian Utilities continues to invest in regulated utilities, which will likely expand its rate base and boost its earnings. Thanks to low-risk earnings, the company will likely enhance its shareholders’ value through higher payouts in the coming years.

Top dividend stock from the banking sector

Leading Canadian banking stocks are renowned for their consistent dividend distribution. Canada’s top banking companies have paid dividends for over a century. One such leading bank is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which stands out for its impressive dividend growth and regular payments.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has continuously paid dividends for 167 years. Moreover, its dividend has increased at a CAGR of 10% since 1998, making it a reliable dividend stock for generating passive income.

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s diversified revenue stream, ability to grow loans and deposits, and operating efficiency will continue to fuel its earnings and dividend payments. Further, its solid balance sheet and accretive acquisitions bode well for future growth.

This Canadian banking giant also maintains a conservative dividend payout ratio of 40–50%, which is sustainable in the long term. Moreover, it offers a compelling yield of 5.2% near the current market price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? Now’s the Time for These 2 Resilient TSX Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

While speculation about Trump’s tariffs is causing ripples across the market, these two fundamentally strong TSX stocks still offer a…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Maximum Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock is a strong option when you're seeking out what to put your TFSA contribution room towards. Let's get…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Verizon: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Verizon and Telus are two dividend stocks that offer shareholders tasty yields in 2024. But which stock is a better…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock(s) Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to own a few magnificent TSX dividend stocks? Here are two that trade at discount levels you will regret…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Here are three top dividend stocks you can double up on, given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for its 7.35% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock certainly looks attractive for its dividend yield, but is there anything else going for this telecom stock?

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some stocks that will cut you a cheque each month? Here's a look at two great…

Read more »