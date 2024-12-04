Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

These top Canadian stocks have a growing earnings base, which will support their high dividend payments in 2025.

Investors planning to generate passive income in 2025 could consider top Canadian stocks with a solid dividend payment and growth history. Notably, these Canadian dividend stocks are backed by well-established businesses with strong fundamentals and a growing earnings base, enabling them to pay and increase their dividend distributions with each passing year.

With this background, here are three dividend stocks from leading sectors: energy, utilities, and banking. They offer steady passive income potential and the opportunity to diversify your portfolio in 2025.

Top dividend stock from the energy sector

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top Canadian stock offering worry-free passive income. This energy company has consistently rewarded its shareholders with higher dividends. Enbridge transports oil and gas, and benefits from the higher utilization of its extensive liquids pipeline and low-risk growth projects. This enables the company to consistently grow its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) and pay higher dividends.

Enbridge has paid dividends for over 69 years and raised them for 29 consecutive years.

Enbridge’s resilient business model, long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements, and cost-of-service framework position it well to grow its earnings and DCF per share and offer higher payouts. Further, its highly diversified revenue stream, multi-billion-dollar capital projects, ongoing investments in its renewable energy portfolio, and growing utility footprint augur well for growth.

Enbridge’s management anticipates its EPS and DCF per share growing by mid-single digits in the long run. This will enable Enbridge to increase its dividend at a similar rate. Besides higher dividends, Enbridge stock offers a compelling yield of about 6.2%.

Top dividend stock from the utility sector

Like energy companies, Canada’s utility companies have a proven track record of solid dividend payouts. One such leading dividend stock from the utility sector is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), which can help generate worry-free passive income for investors in 2025.

Canadian Utilities offers gas and electricity services and has an impressive record of dividend growth. Notably, it has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years, the highest by any Canadian company. This Dividend King also offers a healthy yield of about 5%.

The company’s resilient payouts reflect its ability to consistently generate high-quality earnings. Canadian Utilities’ defensive business model, rate-regulated utility operations, and a growing rate base will likely drive its earnings, supporting its future payouts.

Canadian Utilities continues to invest in regulated utilities, which will likely expand its rate base and boost its earnings. Thanks to low-risk earnings, the company will likely enhance its shareholders’ value through higher payouts in the coming years.

Top dividend stock from the banking sector

Leading Canadian banking stocks are renowned for their consistent dividend distribution. Canada’s top banking companies have paid dividends for over a century. One such leading bank is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which stands out for its impressive dividend growth and regular payments.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has continuously paid dividends for 167 years. Moreover, its dividend has increased at a CAGR of 10% since 1998, making it a reliable dividend stock for generating passive income.

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s diversified revenue stream, ability to grow loans and deposits, and operating efficiency will continue to fuel its earnings and dividend payments. Further, its solid balance sheet and accretive acquisitions bode well for future growth.

This Canadian banking giant also maintains a conservative dividend payout ratio of 40–50%, which is sustainable in the long term. Moreover, it offers a compelling yield of 5.2% near the current market price.