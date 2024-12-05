Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $784 in Passive Income

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $784 in Passive Income

A top-notch dividend stock can add security and stability for any investor, and this energy option is one of the best choices out there.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Creating long-term passive income is a dream for many investors. And monthly dividend stocks offer one of the most efficient ways to achieve it. With $10,000 to invest, you can build a portfolio that not only generates regular income but also allows you to harness the power of compounding. One of the standout choices in this category is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU), a Canadian company with a robust dividend history, strong fundamentals, and an appealing forward yield of 7.84%.

FRU stock

Freehold Royalties operates a unique business model focused on owning oil and gas royalties. Unlike traditional energy companies, Freehold doesn’t engage in the risky and capital-intensive process of drilling or extraction. Instead, it earns revenue by collecting royalties from producers operating on its lands. This asset-light approach means lower costs, reduced risk, and a more stable cash flow, making it ideal for dividend-focused investors. For someone looking to turn $10,000 into a consistent income stream, this stability is a key advantage.

Let’s dive into the financials. In its most recent quarter (Q3 2024), Freehold reported a profit margin of 42.42% and an operating margin of 56.35%. These numbers highlight the dividend stock’s efficiency and ability to generate solid returns even in challenging market conditions. While its quarterly revenue growth declined year over year by 12.3%, this reflects broader challenges in the energy sector rather than a company-specific issue. Importantly, Freehold continues to prioritize its shareholders with a trailing dividend payout of $1.08 per share and a commitment to monthly distributions.

Looking at Freehold’s historical performance, it’s clear this is a stock that has consistently rewarded investors. Over the past five years, its average dividend yield has been an impressive 7.16%, underscoring its reliability as a high-yield option. Its beta of 1.91 indicates some volatility, but for long-term investors, this also presents opportunities to reinvest dividends during dips and amplify returns.

Thinking long term

Freehold’s future outlook is equally compelling. With its diversified portfolio of royalty assets across Canada and the U.S., the dividend stock is well-positioned to benefit from steady energy demand. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91% reflects prudent financial management, ensuring that its dividends are sustainable even in a volatile commodity market. Plus, the dividend stock’s book value per share of $6.00 suggests that it offers good value relative to its fundamentals, especially for income-focused investors.

What makes Freehold particularly appealing as a long-term investment is its ability to support compounding. Imagine investing $10,000 in FRU with its forward yield of 7.84%. That’s $784 annually, or approximately $65 per month in dividend income. By reinvesting these payouts, you’re not just earning on your initial investment but also on the dividends themselves. Over time, this snowball effect can significantly grow your income stream.

Freehold’s low-risk business model adds another layer of security. By earning royalties, it generates revenue regardless of whether producers are profitable. This model buffers the dividend stock from swings in oil prices, offering stability that many energy sector stocks can’t match. The energy sector itself is seeing renewed interest as global demand stabilizes and supply chains recover. Freehold is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends while maintaining its focus on delivering shareholder value.

Foolish takeaway

In conclusion, a monthly dividend stock like Freehold Royalties is an excellent choice for building long-term passive income. It combines high yield, predictable payouts, and the stability of an asset-light business model, offering a reliable way to grow your wealth. With $10,000 invested, you can create a consistent income stream that grows over time, thanks to the power of compounding. Whether you’re reinvesting dividends or using them to fund your lifestyle, Freehold offers the perfect blend of income and growth potential for investors looking to create financial freedom.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 40

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor needing extra passive income to bridge the gap for retirement, you're not alone. And this stock…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

CRA Alert: Tax Brackets to Increase by 2.7% in 2025

| Andrew Button

Holding the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA is a great way to avoid entering a…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a windfall of $5,000, few stocks out there are offering up the growth that these three do.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks Paying Over 6% Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can expect to receive reliable income for years by adding these two high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you beat the TSX index over time.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Instead of taking unnecessary risks, conservative Canadian investors want to consider buying these two dividend-paying, blue-chip stocks now and holding…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,284.50 in Total Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock can be a great portfolio addition, but don't ignore returns for a high yield. That's why we're…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Stock corrections provide opportunities to buy solid businesses at a discount.

Read more »