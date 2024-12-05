Member Login
Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,284.50 in Total Returns

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,284.50 in Total Returns

A dividend stock can be a great portfolio addition, but don’t ignore returns for a high yield. That’s why we’re looking at this stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Investors often fall into the trap of focusing exclusively on dividends when building their portfolios for passive income. It’s easy to see why. Dividends provide immediate, tangible cash flow and can feel like the most straightforward path to financial freedom. However, limiting yourself to dividend-paying stocks without considering total returns can mean missing out on immense opportunities to grow your wealth. A more holistic approach, blending income and growth, is often a smarter strategy for long-term success.

Dividend for the win

Dividends are like the steady paycheque of the investing world. A high-yield stock might look appealing, but if the underlying dividend stock isn’t growing, its stock price may stagnate or, worse, decline. Over time, inflation can eat away at the value of those dividends, leaving your purchasing power diminished. Conversely, including stocks with moderate or even low dividends but significant growth potential can lead to stronger total portfolio returns. By reinvesting both your dividends and the gains from price appreciation, you tap into the magic of compounding.

Take Hydro One (TSX:H) as an example. This Canadian utility giant is a dependable dividend stock, offering a forward annual dividend yield of 2.74%. But stopping at the dividend ignores what makes Hydro One truly shine: its strong financials, stable growth, and potential for capital appreciation. Over the past year, the company’s quarterly revenue has grown by an impressive 13.3% year over year, with steady earnings growth of 3.9%. For a utility dividend stock operating in a regulated market, these figures highlight its ability to deliver reliable returns, even in challenging economic climates.

Hydro One’s recent earnings report underlines its strength. Its trailing 12-month (TTM) revenue stands at $8.37 billion, supported by a robust operating margin of 26.83%. This shows the dividend stock’s operational efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Plus, Hydro One’s return on equity (ROE) of 9.59% demonstrates that management is putting shareholder capital to good use, generating healthy returns for investors. With a beta of just 0.34, the dividend stock is also far less volatile than the broader market.

Why Hydro One

If you have $15,000 to invest, Hydro One could be a compelling option. While its dividend yield may not be as high as some other stocks, the combination of its consistent payouts and long-term growth potential offers a balanced investment opportunity. The dividend stock’s valuation metrics, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.28, reflect its stability and future potential, particularly in a sector that thrives on regulated revenue streams. Hydro One’s balance sheet further supports its case, with a strong operating cash flow of $2.6 billion in the TTM, ensuring it has the resources to continue rewarding shareholders while reinvesting for growth.

Hydro One’s future outlook is equally promising. As Canada transitions to renewable energy and modernizes its energy infrastructure, Hydro One is poised to benefit from increased demand for its services. The dividend stock’s investments in grid modernization and clean energy initiatives align with long-term trends in the energy market. These projects not only drive future revenue growth but also solidify Hydro One’s reputation as a forward-thinking and reliable utility provider.

Another aspect that makes Hydro One attractive is its balanced approach to earnings allocation. With a payout ratio of 64.61%, the dividend stock retains enough earnings to fund new growth projects while ensuring regular dividend payouts. The dividend isn’t the only story here. Hydro One’s stock price has shown consistent resilience and moderate growth, reflecting its strong financial footing and future potential. By focusing on total returns, investors can leverage both the immediate benefits of dividend payouts and the long-term gains from capital appreciation.

Bottom line

So, how much could you earn from a $15,000 investment? If shares go up 19% like last year, here is what that could turn into.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
H – now$46.20325$1.26$409.50quarterly$15,000
H – 19%$55325$1.26$409.50quarterly$17,875

By combining reliable payouts with steady growth, investors could gain $2,875 in returns and $409.50 in dividends. That’s total passive income of $3,284.50! So, while dividends are an excellent starting point, including total returns in your investment strategy can unlock even greater opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

