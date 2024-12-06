Member Login
Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With Just $1,000

Two standout stocks that can transform a modest sum into a hefty gain over time through the power of compounding.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
A $1,000 investment might not sound like a lot of money to invest, but the power of compounding and the right stock choices can transform this modest sum into a hefty gain over time. It’s all about picking companies with strong fundamentals, a history of growth, and future potential that promises consistent returns. Right now, two standout Canadian stocks fit this bill perfectly, those being TFI International (TSX:TFII) and WSP Global (TSX:WSP). Let’s dive into why these two are worth every penny of your investment.

The stocks

TFI International, one of North America’s largest trucking and logistics companies, is a perfect example of resilience and growth. Over the past year, TFII’s stock has soared by over 36%, outperforming the broader market. Its recent quarterly revenue of $8.3 billion, with a net profit margin of 5.7%, highlights its ability to maintain profitability even during economic fluctuations. Although quarterly earnings dipped slightly by 4% year-over-year, the Canadian stock’s forward-thinking strategies, such as diversifying operations and embracing technology, point toward a promising future.

Meanwhile, WSP Global stands out as a leader in engineering and consulting services, particularly in infrastructure and environmental projects. Over the last year, the Canadian stock climbed by an impressive 33.8%, signalling robust investor confidence. The Canadian stock’s revenue of $15.2 billion in the trailing 12 months reflects 10.7% year-over-year growth. With a quarterly earnings surge of 30.3%, WSP is capitalizing on global infrastructure and sustainability trends. This kind of performance isn’t just a flash in the pan. It’s a sign of long-term growth potential.

Compelling choices

What makes TFII a compelling buy is its focus on optimizing operations and expanding its footprint across North America. The Canadian stock has a history of acquiring smaller, strategic players in the logistics space, which bolsters its revenue streams and operational efficiency. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.5, TFII offers a fair valuation given its growth trajectory, and its dividend yield of 1.2% adds a cherry on top for income-focused investors.

WSP, on the other hand, is riding the wave of global megatrends like urbanization and green energy projects. Its forward P/E of 27.2 reflects premium pricing. Yet this is justified by its stellar performance and growth prospects. The Canadian stock’s operating cash flow of $1.4 billion and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 82% showcase its financial health and ability to fund ambitious projects without jeopardizing shareholder value.

Low volatility

For those wary of risk, both Canadian stocks exhibit robust management effectiveness. TFII boasts a return on equity (ROE) of 17.5%, while WSP delivers a respectable 9.9%. These figures indicate that your $1,000 investment would be placed in capable hands, with management teams dedicated to generating strong returns on shareholder equity.

Furthermore, dividends are always a bonus. TFII offers a forward annual dividend rate of $2.48, translating to a yield of 1.2%, while WSP’s $1.50 forward dividend provides a 0.59% yield. Though not high-yield stocks, these dividends signal stability and commitment to rewarding shareholders – a key factor for those looking to compound returns over time.

The future outlook for both stocks looks equally promising. TFII is positioned to benefit from ongoing e-commerce growth and supply chain shifts, while WSP will likely ride the infrastructure spending wave fuelled by government initiatives worldwide. Both Canadian stocks have strategies that align well with long-term economic and environmental trends, ensuring each remain relevant and profitable.

Bottom line

In conclusion, $1,000 can indeed go a long way when invested wisely. TFII and WSP are not just stocks. These are opportunities to tap into industries that are vital to the global economy. The solid financials, proven performance, and growth potential make them top picks for Canadian investors looking to maximize returns. So why wait? Your future gains might be just an investment away!

