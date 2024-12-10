Boost Your Wealth With These Speedster Stocks

Rapidly growing stocks may seem risky to some investors, but if you get in and out at the right stage, they can help you generate substantial returns over a short holding period.

Growth stocks can be classified and divided into many categories. One prominent “classifier” is consistency. Many have a consistent growth record spanning several years, even decades, while others may offer sporadic growth. The first type may seem like a naturally healthy pick to most investors, but the second type also has its uses, especially if you can time your entry and exit effectively.

Some short-term growth bursts of inconsistent growth stocks may offer more growth in a single year or even a few months than consistent stocks in several years. This makes them ideal when your goal is to substantially boost your portfolio in a relatively short span.

From a retirement planning perspective, this might be useful when you are close to retirement. Still, your portfolio has yet to reach its requisite size, and you might not be able to achieve it by sticking to consistent and predictable growth stocks.

A construction company

Considering its unflattering performance history, it would be a stretch to call Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) a growth stock (in general). The stock spent most of the last decade falling steadily. It took off during the pandemic but quickly went into correction mode.

However, 2024 has been exceptional for the stock’s performance. The stock has already risen by over 100%, but the trajectory is still bullish. The price-to-earnings of the stock is also quite decent, considering its rapid ascent.

One of the catalysts behind its growth is that it managed to secure five contracts of a significant dollar amount (roughly $575 million) in Canada. This endorses its leadership status in the industry and ensures a healthy revenue stream in the coming years. The company also raised its payouts recently, allowing it to attract even more investors. The yield is currently at 2.7%.

Assuming the stock will carry on riding this bullish momentum for a few more months or even a year, you can achieve sizable gains if you buy the stock as soon as possible. It’s also worth noting that the stock is still trading below its target price set by multiple analysts.

A crypto company

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) can be considered a relatively volatile pick simply because of its status as a tech stock .

This notion is further endorsed by the fact that Galaxy operates primarily in the crypto market. It’s not a mining company, as most Canadian crypto stocks tend to be, but instead has a more comprehensive business model. It wouldn’t be a stretch to call it a leader in the crypto economy and ecosystem.

Galaxy’s three main businesses are asset management, global markets, and digital infrastructure solutions. This business model gives it more leeway than other crypto stocks, primarily mining companies that might experience a rise and fall in direct correlation to Bitcoin prices. It can also offer a more magnified version of crypto growth.

One example of this phenomenon is the stock’s growth in 2024 – 139% compared to Bitcoin’s 115%. The stock is also quite attractively valued and has a price-to-earnings of just 5.4.

Foolish takeaway

The two stocks have offered three-digit returns to their investors in 2024 alone. Both stocks are reasonably bullish (still), and buying now can help you benefit from at least a slice of their current bull market phase.

There is also a chance, especially for Galaxy, that this growth phase will hold strong by the end of the next month, and if it happens at the current pace, you might double your capital in the two companies before 2026.