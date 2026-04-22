Here’s why this Canadian stock with a sustainable dividend yield of 6.5% is one of the best stocks to buy in this environment.

1 Quarterly Dividend Stock Built to Hold Up in Any Market

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The higher yield reflects its status as a newer standalone company with relatively elevated debt and market uncertainty, but management is reducing leverage—so it’s a high‑yield, income‑focused holding to consider adding to over time or on pullbacks.

Because revenue is contract‑backed and less exposed to commodity swings, the dividend is supported (expected payout ratio ~75%), making it a dependable income pick in volatile markets.

South Bow (TSX: SOBO) is an energy‑infrastructure owner (including the Keystone system) offering about a 6.5% quarterly dividend backed by long‑term, largely take‑or‑pay contracts that produce predictable cash flow.

When it comes to investing in dividend stocks, especially in more volatile environments like we’re seeing today, most investors start looking for the same thing: stability.

There’s no question that finding stocks that can hold up, continue generating cash flow, and keep paying dividends even when markets get shaky should always be the priority.

Because while higher growth stocks can be exciting, they can also be unpredictable, and in uncertain environments, predictability becomes much more valuable.

That’s why one of the best strategies for long-term investors is to consistently focus on finding high-quality businesses that provide essential services, generate reliable cash flow, and can continue performing regardless of what’s happening in the broader economy.

These are the types of stocks you can buy, hold, and not have to constantly worry about, which is exactly why a stock like South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is one of the most reliable dividend stocks you can buy in this environment.

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Not only does it offer a current yield of roughly 6.5%, which it pays quarterly, but more importantly, it’s backed by a business model that’s built around essential infrastructure and long-term contracts.

So, if you’re looking to shore up your portfolio, increase the income your holdings generate or both, here’s why South Bow is one of the most reliable dividend stocks to consider today.

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A simple, reliable business built on essential infrastructure

Although South Bow is an energy infrastructure stock, one of the most important things to understand about its business is that it’s not nearly as exposed to commodity prices in the same way producers are.

Instead, by owning and operating pipeline infrastructure, including the Keystone Pipeline system, South Bow simply moves the energy, operating more like a toll road.

That’s what makes the business so reliable for dividend investors. Regardless of whether oil prices are high or low, the oil still needs to be transported. And when the oil moves, South Bow gets paid.

In fact, the majority of its revenue is backed by long-term contracts, many of which are take-or-pay agreements. That means customers are paying for capacity on South Bow’s pipelines whether they use it or not.

So even if there are short-term fluctuations in demand, the company still generates cash flow. That’s why it’s one of the most reliable dividend stocks you can buy right now.

It generates predictable revenue, has stable operations, and a business model that doesn’t rely on perfect conditions to perform, making it a stock you can own with confidence.

Why the high yield exists, and why South Bow is still a reliable dividend stock to buy now

As many investors know, whenever you see a stock offering a higher yield, the first question should always be why, because high yields don’t just happen for no reason.

And while a 6.5% yield isn’t extremely high, it’s notably higher compared to many of South Bow’s energy infrastructure peers.

In South Bow’s case, though, the main reason is pretty straightforward. It’s still a relatively new standalone company, it has more debt than some of its peers, and the market is still waiting to see how everything plays out over time.

That uncertainty has kept the stock price lower, which is what pushes the yield higher. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the dividend isn’t safe.

In fact, when you actually look at the business, the cash flow tells a very different story, and the dividend is still well covered with an expected payout ratio this year of roughly 75%.

Furthermore, the dividend stock continues to reduce its debt, which will improve its financial position and reduce some of the perceived risk the market is still pricing in.

So, while the market is pricing in more risk than some of its energy infrastructure peers, and its debt will likely need to come down further before dividend growth resumes, the core operations remain strong, and the recurring cash flow is still there.

And that’s what matters most, because at the end of the day, if you’re looking for a quarterly dividend stock that can generate reliable income and hold up through different market environments, South Bow and its compelling 6.5% dividend yield is easily one of the best picks to consider now.