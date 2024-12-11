Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Next 3 Years

3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Next 3 Years

These Canadian small-cap companies are poised to grow significantly and could deliver stellar returns over the next three years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Top small-cap stocks have higher growth potential and will likely deliver solid returns over time. However, as these are companies in their early growth phase, their stocks can be more volatile and carry higher risk. Thus, one should focus on Canadian stocks with solid fundamentals and the ability to deliver sustainable earnings in the long term. With this background, here are three top Canadian small-cap stocks to buy for the next three years.

Small-cap stock #1

Investors looking for top small-cap stocks could consider 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), or 5N+. The company is a leading producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. 5N+ is well-positioned in the specialty semiconductors sector and is a leader in supplying ultra-high purity semiconductor compounds outside of China.

Further, the company has established long-term partnerships with key customers, ensuring a stable and reliable market for its advanced products. Moreover, as demand continues to grow, particularly in sectors like terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power, 5N+ is likely to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Notably, 5N+’s semiconductors are also gaining traction in markets such as sensing and medical imaging, further broadening its potential.

Meanwhile, 5N+’s performance materials segment presents another compelling growth avenue. The solid demand from the health and pharmaceutical sectors will likely bolster the segment’s performance. These markets not only deliver robust profitability but also provide predictable cash flows, enhancing the company’s financial stability. Additionally, 5N+ is actively pursuing product expansion and development initiatives, including collaborations and partnerships, to unlock new long-term opportunities.

Looking ahead, higher production volumes and a favourable product mix will likely drive its revenues. Moreover, its ongoing efforts to enhance productivity and reduce operating costs are likely to improve profitability. These factors set the stage for solid growth and likely drive its share price higher.

Small-cap stock #2

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) is another compelling Canadian small-cap stock to buy for the next three years. The company is a leading distributor of architectural building products. While inflation and elevated interest rates pose short-term challenges, the company’s solid operational performance, continued volume growth, and strategic acquisitions will likely drive its financials and stock.

ADENTRA’s growing scale, global sourcing, and supplier partnerships give it access to exclusive and branded products under favourable terms. Moreover, it has also enhanced its focus on high-value, installation-ready products, which augurs well for future growth. The company is leveraging advanced data analytics and digital platforms to improve asset management, maintain pricing, and grow online sales. Further, its tight control over expenses supports profitability.

Looking ahead, potential interest rate cuts, aging housing stock, solid market fundamentals, and acquisition opportunities position ADENTRA for multi-year growth in the residential, repair, remodelling, and commercial sectors.

Small-cap stock #3

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is a top small-cap stock to buy and hold to create wealth. This multi-channel healthcare services provider consistently delivers solid revenue and earnings. Moreover, it generates positive cash flows, which provides a solid base for future growth.

WELL Health’s increasing omnichannel patient visits, acquisition of new clinics, and cost-cutting measures will likely drive its top and bottom lines. Moreover, the company is focusing on growing its cash flows, lowering debt, and enhancing operating efficiency, all of which are likely to sustain long-term growth and stability.

WELL Health is also exploring artificial intelligence-powered healthcare innovations and has a solid acquisition pipeline, which will expand its offerings and accelerate its growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

ways to boost income
Energy Stocks

Act Fast: These 2 Canadian Energy Stocks Are Must-Buys Before Year-End

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two high-potential Canadian energy stocks with stable dividends you can consider adding to your portfolio before the year…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Investing

Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Dollarama Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Following positive Q3 numbers and future growth prospects, should investors accumulate stock in this popular retailer on the pullback to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

From undervalued to powerfully bullish, quite a few financial stocks might be promising prospects for the coming year.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 TFSA Red Flags Every Canadian Investor Should Know

| Andrew Button

Day trading in a TFSA is a red flag. Hold index funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV)…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2025 and Beyond

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another bargain buy are fit for new Canadian investors.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite delivering disappointing performance in 2024, these two cheap Canadian growth stocks could offer massive upside in 2025.

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Bank Stocks

Shocking Declines: Canadian Stocks That Disappointed Investors in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank and Telus International are two TSX stocks that are trading below 52-week highs in December 2024.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If you have $1,000 to invest right now, CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) and Enerflex (TSX:EFX) are no-brainer options.

Read more »