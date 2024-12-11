Member Login
Home » Investing » Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Not every millionaire-maker stock is a consistent grower. Some are temporary but substantial bullish opportunities that you can ride to exceptional gains.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

The world is changing in more ways than one. Significant shifts like moving away from fossil to renewables are impacting multiple facets of our society, from personal preferences to the global economy. But even though we have taken several significant strides towards decarbonizing, there are still several practical/engineering hurdles. One of them is energy storage.

For now, we rely heavily on lithium Ion batteries for everything from electric vehicles (EVs) to solar farms where the electricity is stored. This made lithium and other metals used in the battery highly coveted. Lithium prices rose rapidly, and so did the stock of many lithium companies, including Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLI).

The company and the lithium economy

Standard Lithium is headquartered in Vancouver but operates exclusively in the United States. It has two projects: one in California and one in Arkansas and Texas. The company is developing its flagship project for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and has a strong focus on sustainability. It is at least a year away from actual production (set for 2026), but the current feasibility studies are quite promising.

It’s expected to produce both lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) and lithium carbonate, which may have different applications. The first is preferred for high-power density applications like EVs, while the other might offer more affordable power storage solutions as they are cheaper to refine.

When the EV boom started, many companies started securing contracts for lithium. This encouraged investors to start investing heavily in lithium companies, hitching an early ride to their financial profitability. Many companies, including Standard Lithium, experienced powerful growth. This particular stock grew over 1,600% in less than two years.

Stock’s prospects

The stock is heavily discounted, trading below 83% of its five-year peak. But it did start showing signs of a recovery. In 2024, it experienced one minor and one significant growth surge, over 120%, in less than two months.

It’s also heavily undervalued, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just three. The company has minimal debt and over $39 million in cash, so the company will likely be able to sustain its operations without incurring debt in the future.

Lithium prices might make a comeback. The growth might not be too substantial, but in the heavily discounted state of the stock, even a modest upward trend can cause the stock to shoot up, as it did in 2024.

With a significant enough investment, solid gains offered by the stock (ideally similar to its early days’ bullish trends) can help you enjoy massive gains. It may even be enough to push your portfolio into the million-dollar territory.

Foolish takeaway

Another aspect of Standard Lithium is environmental, social, and governance investing. If you want to invest in green, sustainable stocks, Standard Lithium can be a promising pick for two reasons. One is the nature of its business, as it literally facilitates sustainability. Second, by pursuing sustainable production techniques, Standard Lithium can also reduce the secondary emissions associated with lithium production.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $625 Per Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This retirement passive-income stock proves why investors need to always take into consideration not just dividends but returns as well.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Future: 3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks to Anchor Your Portfolio Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio right now to secure…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Fiera Capital Stock a Buy for its 8.6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, Fiera Capital stock offers you a tasty dividend yield right now. Is the TSX…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 11

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the U.S. inflation report, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and press conference will remain on…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your TFSA Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to double up that TFSA contribution, there is one dividend stock I would certainly look to in…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Investing

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Joey Frenette

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is starting to run faster in the AI race, making it a top U.S. pick for 2025.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top AI stocks long-term investors may want to consider before the end of the year.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Investing

3 No Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three no-brainer tech stocks long-term investors on a limited budget may want to consider right now.

Read more »