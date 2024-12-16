4 Momentum Stocks to Buy as the TSX Rises Higher

These four momentum stocks are the perfect options for investors wanting to gain more income, not just now but for life!

Investing in stocks gaining momentum over the past month can be a powerful way to leverage current market trends for potential gains. Momentum stock investing capitalizes on the idea that stocks on an upward trajectory often continue to rise, thanks to sustained investor interest and strong underlying business fundamentals.

When stocks demonstrate upward momentum, it can signal that companies are delivering results or have a future outlook compelling enough to drive further growth. This strategy isn’t just about chasing the hottest stocks but about identifying those with real staying power. So let’s look at some options.

Shopify

Take Shopify (TSX:SHOP) as an example. Shopify stock has been on a roll, thanks to its stellar third-quarter results. The momentum stock posted a 26% year-over-year revenue increase to $2.2 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. This growth stems from its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI), including its AI assistant, Sidekick, which enhances services for merchants and improves customer engagement.

AI-driven tools have made Shopify a stronger player in the e-commerce space, helping it maintain a competitive edge. Investors have taken note of this innovation and growth, propelling the stock to its current momentum. As Shopify continues to expand its ecosystem, its potential for both short-term gains and long-term growth looks promising.

SSR Mining

Next, let’s look at SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM), which has also seen significant momentum recently. The momentum stock reported strong consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024. With improvements in production and cost management, SSR Mining is benefiting from strategic operational efficiencies.

These results have reignited investor interest in the momentum stock, particularly among those seeking exposure to the mining sector’s recovery. Precious metals are often viewed as safe-haven assets, and SSR Mining’s improved performance metrics position it well for continued investor confidence.

TransAlta

Another momentum stock that has been climbing is TransAlta (TSX:TA). The momentum stock’s recent performance highlights its robust fundamentals. In the second quarter of 2024, TransAlta posted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) of $312 million and achieved an operational adjusted availability of 90.8%.

These strong metrics reflect the company’s ability to manage its portfolio effectively, even in a volatile energy market. Furthermore, the successful commissioning of new wind facilities has boosted its clean energy portfolio, aligning it with the global push toward renewable energy. These factors have made TransAlta a compelling option for investors looking for exposure to the energy transition, driving its stock higher.

CI Financial

CI Financial (TSX:CIX) has also gained momentum, reflecting its strategic adaptability in a competitive financial landscape. The momentum stock has been actively expanding its footprint in the U.S. market. This expansion, coupled with strategic acquisitions, has strengthened CI Financial’s asset management capabilities.

The momentum stock’s focus on operational efficiency and innovative financial solutions has not only bolstered its revenue but also attracted significant investor interest. Despite facing challenges in the broader market, CI Financial’s strategic positioning has helped it weather uncertainties and emerge stronger.

More to come

What’s driving this surge in momentum for these stocks? For one, strong earnings reports provide a clear signal of a company’s financial health. Shopify’s stellar revenue growth, SSR Mining’s operational improvements, TransAlta’s renewable energy expansion, and CI Financial’s strategic acquisitions all point to businesses executing their plans effectively. Positive quarterly results don’t just attract investor interest. They often sustain it, leading to prolonged upward trends in stock prices.

Furthermore, future growth potential is a critical factor. Shopify’s innovative integration of AI positions it as a leader in the e-commerce space for years to come. SSR Mining’s operational efficiencies make it a standout in the mining sector, while TransAlta’s pivot toward renewable energy aligns it with long-term global trends. CI Financial’s expansion into the U.S. market sets the stage for sustained growth in the competitive financial services industry.

Investing in stocks gaining momentum can be a rewarding strategy for both short-term profits and long-term growth. These momentum stocks showcase how strong earnings, strategic initiatives, and positive outlooks drive investor interest and stock appreciation. While momentum investing offers exciting opportunities, a balanced approach that includes risk management and diversification is key to effectively capitalizing on these trends.