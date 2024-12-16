Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

Both of these energy stocks offer nice yields that serve as a foundation for solid long-term returns potential.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
construction workers talk on the job site

Source: Getty Images

When considering an energy investment, two strong contenders on the Toronto Stock Exchange come to mind: Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN). How should you choose when both stocks offer steady dividends and growth potential? Let’s take a closer look at these two energy giants and help you decide which may be a better fit for your portfolio.

Canadian Natural Resources has a track record of strong returns

Canadian Natural Resources is one of Canada’s largest and most diversified oil and gas producers. The company’s performance has been stellar, with long-term investors seeing significant returns. Over the past decade, CNQ has delivered annualized returns of nearly 13%, transforming an initial $10,000 investment into around $33,818. If dividends were reinvested, that investment would have grown to about $42,560 – an impressive annualized return of 15.6%. Notably, dividend reinvestment is only beneficial if the stock price appreciates over time.

With its diversified production mix – approximately 27% natural gas, 28% heavy oil, 10% light oil and natural gas liquids, and 35% synthetic crude oil – CNQ’s profits are closely tied to commodity prices. While this makes the stock more volatile, the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders has remained unwavering.

CNQ is a top energy stock with a strong history of dividend growth. The company has increased its dividend for about 23 consecutive years, boasting impressive dividend growth rates across various time frames. Its 3-, 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year dividend growth rates have all exceeded 20%. Most recently, in October, it raised its dividend by 12.5% year over year.

The stock recently pulled back by about 12% from its October peak, presenting a potential buy-the-dip opportunity for long-term investors who can tolerate volatility. Priced at $44.78 per share at writing, CNQ offers a 5% dividend yield based on its quarterly payout of $0.5625 per share. Analysts believe the stock is currently trading at a 20% discount, which could make it attractive for those seeking steady income and long-term growth.

Capitalize on the energy transition with Brookfield Renewable Partners

Then, there’s Brookfield Renewable Partners specializing in renewable energy. It is poised to benefit from the global shift towards decarbonization and the increasing demand for sustainable energy. The company’s diversified portfolio spans five continents, with assets in hydro, wind, solar, and distributed energy solutions. It has positioned itself as a leader in the renewable energy transition, projecting decades of growth and investment opportunities as global demand for clean energy continues to rise.

As of this year, Brookfield Renewable boasts an operating capacity of approximately 37 GW, with an impressive 200 GW of projected development capacity. This presents significant long-term growth potential, particularly in an era increasingly focused on digitalization and sustainability.

At the recent price of $33.90 per unit, Brookfield Renewable offers a higher 5.9% cash distribution yield compared to CNQ. While its growth rate is more modest – projected to be around 5% per year – its consistent cash distribution increases over the past 14 years make it a good consideration for income-seeking investors.

Which is a better investment?

Both Canadian Natural Resources and Brookfield Renewable Partners have strong investment potential, but they cater to different investor preferences. CNR offers a reliable, high-yielding dividend stock with impressive historical growth and a diversified portfolio in the energy sector. On the other hand, Brookfield Renewable offers long-term growth potential through its focus on clean energy and sustainability, with a steady dividend yield that’s aligned with global energy transitions.

For investors seeking exposure to traditional energy with robust dividends, Canadian Natural Resources may be a better choice. However, if you’re looking to capitalize on the renewable energy trend with consistent growth, Brookfield Renewable Partners could be a better fit.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Cenovus Energy Stock in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap energy stock and TSX30 winner is a screaming buy for its bright business outlook and visible growth potential.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Baytex just hit a 12-month low. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is South Bow Stock a Buy After its Split From TC Energy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let’s see if South Bow stock's current valuation makes sense.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 24% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Energy Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield ETF with North America’s energy giants as top holdings pay monthly dividends.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Energy ETF to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Hamilton energy ETF is diversified across North America and pays a 10% yield.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains a top utility stock long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great growth and income stocks. Here's a look at two of the smartest energy stocks…

Read more »