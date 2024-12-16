Got $15,000? How to Turn it Into $30,300 With This Dividend Stock

Don’t get fancy. If you want to double your money in a decade, here’s how to do it with one safe dividend stock.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a time-tested strategy to build wealth. Dividends are payments companies make to shareholders, typically as a portion of their profits. When you reinvest these dividends rather than taking them as cash, you buy additional shares, which, in turn, generate more dividends. Over time, this compounding effect can lead to substantial growth in your investment. With a stable and reliable dividend stock like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), this strategy becomes even more compelling.

Starting out

Let’s take a closer look at how reinvestment works. Imagine you start with a $15,000 investment in RY. At its current share price of about $178.88 on the TSX and an annual dividend of $5.68 per share, the yield stands at about 3.2%. With dividend reinvestment, those quarterly payouts are used to purchase more shares, which then start generating their own dividends.

This cycle continues, compounding your returns. Over the last decade, RY has shown consistent dividend growth, raising its payouts steadily — most recently to $1.48 per share, up from $1.42, as announced this month. This steady growth rate underscores RY’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

If we assume a conservative annual stock price appreciation of 5% and dividend growth of 4%, reinvesting dividends could turn your $15,000 investment into about $30,300 in 10 years! The growth is driven not just by the increasing value of your shares but also by the compounding effect of reinvested dividends. For instance, the dividends that buy additional shares today will generate their own dividends tomorrow, accelerating your wealth accumulation. You can see how it plays out below.

Year Share Price Shares Owned Share Value Annual Dividend Per Share Annual Dividend After DRIP Value Year End Stock Price New Shares Purchased Year End Shares Owned New Balance 1 $178.88 84.00 $15,025.92 $3.68 $309.12 $15,335.04 $187.82 2.00 86.00 $16,152.52 2 $187.82 86.00 $16,152.52 $3.83 $329.38 $16,481.90 $197.21 2.00 88.00 $17,354.48 3 $197.21 88.00 $17,354.48 $3.98 $350.24 $17,704.72 $207.07 2.00 90.00 $18,636.30 4 $207.07 90.00 $18,636.30 $4.14 $372.60 $19,008.90 $217.42 2.00 92.00 $20,002.64 5 $217.42 92.00 $20,002.64 $4.31 $396.52 $20,399.16 $228.29 2.00 94.00 $21,459.26 6 $228.29 94.00 $21,459.26 $4.48 $421.12 $21,880.38 $239.70 2.00 96.00 $23,011.20 7 $239.70 96.00 $23,011.20 $4.66 $447.36 $23,458.56 $251.69 2.00 98.00 $24,665.62 8 $251.69 98.00 $24,665.62 $4.85 $475.30 $25,140.92 $264.27 2.00 100.00 $26,427.00 9 $264.27 100.00 $26,427.00 $5.04 $504.00 $26,931.00 $277.48 2.00 102.00 $28,302.96 10 $277.48 102.00 $28,302.96 $5.24 $534.48 $28,837.44 $291.35 2.00 104.00 $30,300.40

Why RBC?

Royal Bank of Canada is a particularly strong candidate for this strategy due to its financial health and consistent performance. In the trailing 12 months, RY reported a profit margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%, highlighting its efficiency and profitability. The dividend stock also demonstrated resilience, with quarterly revenue growth of 13% year over year and quarterly earnings growth of 16.2%. This solid performance provides a strong foundation for continued dividend payments and stock price appreciation.

In addition to financial stability, the dividend stock has a history of prudent management and sustainable dividend policies. Its payout ratio, currently around 49%, leaves ample room for reinvestment into the business and future dividend increases. Over the past decade, RY has maintained a five-year average dividend yield of 3.88%, offering a reliable income stream to investors. For long-term investors, this stability makes RY a cornerstone of a dividend-reinvestment strategy.

Looking ahead, RY’s diversified operations and robust market position suggest the dividend stock will remain a reliable dividend payer. While economic conditions can introduce volatility, RY’s broad range of services, from retail banking to wealth management, positions it to weather challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Foolish takeaway

Dividend reinvestment is not just about growing the number of shares you own. It’s about leveraging the power of compounding to maximize your returns. By reinvesting rather than spending your dividends, you ensure that every dollar earned is put to work, generating more income. Over time, this strategy can significantly amplify your wealth, especially with a stock like RY that combines stable payouts, steady growth, and a long history of rewarding shareholders.