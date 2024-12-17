Member Login
Emerging Canadian Tech Leaders to Invest in for Long-Term Gains

Investors may want to do some research on these two stocks for long-term gains.

Chris MacDonald
Investing in the emerging tech leaders of Canada is a strategy many may be looking to implement. Of course, the Canadian market is much smaller than the U.S. in terms of providing the kind of breadth of options investors are typically used to seeing. However, that’s not to say there aren’t great opportunities out there — quite the opposite. In fact, I think many emerging tech leaders may be better long-term picks for many investors due to the fact that they’re simply more overlooked.

In my view, the following two companies are among the best potential growth stocks, and investors may want to do some research on them heading into 2025. These are companies I think have the potential to outperform over the long term, and here’s why.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is Canada’s leading digital health services and technology solutions provider. The company focuses on enhancing patient care through its innovative healthcare platforms through the integration of telehealth, electronic medical records (EMR), and patient engagement tools.

With increasing demand for accessible healthcare solutions in Canada, WELL is perfectly positioned to grab a major share in the growing telehealth market. The company focuses on digital solutions to align with the broader trend of healthcare digitization. In addition, WELL has achieved impressive financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, reaching a record revenue of $251.7 million. Notably, this number came in 23% higher than the same quarter the year prior, driven by massive organic growth.

Investing in WELL stock provides investors with exposure to a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. As demand for telehealth and digital health solutions continues to rise, WELL’s innovative approach positions it as a leader in this space. Its commitment to improving healthcare accessibility through technology makes this company a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on long-term trends in health tech.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) presents another compelling opportunity for investors seeking long-term gains, driven by the company’s strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving technology and manufacturing sectors. The company has demonstrated robust financial growth, with revenues increasing significantly over recent years. In 2023, the company reported revenues of approximately $9.24 billion, marking a notable rise from previous years. 

Celestica operates through two main segments: Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing solutions, particularly as industries pivot towards automation and smart technologies. Celestica’s focus on sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing aligns with broader market trends, positioning it favourably for future growth.

The ongoing digital transformation across various industries drives demand for Celestica’s supply chain solutions. With the rise of AI applications and data centers, Celestica’s expertise in providing tailored manufacturing solutions is becoming increasingly valuable. The company’s ability to integrate advanced technologies into its operations not only enhances efficiency but also meets the evolving needs of its clients.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

