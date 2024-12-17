Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2025

Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2025

Healthcare is a least-favoured sector but two of its constituents are “strong buys” for 2025.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

Investors seldom pick healthcare stocks to boost their investment portfolios. If you’re looking ahead to 2025, a pair from the least favoured sector is worthy of consideration. Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) has performed well this year, while Vitalhub (TSX:VHI) displays unstoppable upward momentum.

Given its generous dividend yield and monthly payouts, SIA is ideal for income-focused investors. On the other hand, VHI is a 2024 TSX30 winner (ranked 26th) and has delivered astronomical gains thus far this year. You can own both for passive income streams and capital gains.

On the growth path

Sienna Senior Living is on the growth path following the remarkable recovery from the 2020 global pandemic. The $1.34 billion company is 52 years old and an established provider of seniors’ residences and long-term care (LTC) in the medical care facilities industry.

The growth potential is ever-present because of the needs-driven business, a fast-growing demographic in Canada, and the limited new supply of senior living accommodations. Management expects the internal portfolio optimization, redevelopments, and acquisitions to deliver incremental growth.

At $16.26 per share, current investors enjoy a 50.1%-plus year-to-date gain on top of the 5.8% dividend yield. A $15,625.86 investment (961 shares) remains intact and converts into $75 in monthly passive income.

In Q3 2024, adjusted revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 12.5% and 14.8% respectively to $224.8 million and $43.4 million compared to Q3 2023. Besides the higher rental rates, the average total occupancy rates in senior residences and LTC rose to 88.2% and 98.4%, respectively.

Sienna expanded and added immediate scale in October by acquiring a senior housing portfolio in Western Canada. The Alberta Health Services (AHS) provided 100% of care services funding. Its President and CEO, Nitin Jain, said, “The third quarter has been one of considerable progress and success for our company.”

“Our recent initiatives to raise capital have been met with overwhelming investor demand. Backed by the sector tailwinds driven by an aging population, our accomplishments highlight our effective initiatives to improve our operating platforms, strengthen team engagement, and execute our growth strategies,” added Jain.

Thriving business

Like Sienna Senior Living, Vitalhub is a small-cap stock. The $613.5 million company provides software for health and human services providers. Its share price is relatively low at $11.96, but the gain is enormous (+186.5% year-to-date). Had you invested $6,997.20 (1,715 shares) at year-end 2023, your money would be $20,048.35 today.

Vitalhub’s primary mission is to help customers improve care delivery while optimizing financial and quality outcomes. The business thrives, evidenced by the Q3 2024 results. In the three months ending September 30, 2024, revenue and net income before taxes increased 25% and 30% respectively to $16.5 million and $2.4 million versus Q3 2023.

The annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 25% to $53.4 million from a year ago. Its CEO, Dan Matlow, said VitalHub is on the path toward stable revenue and cash flow growth. He expects innovative technologies and digitization of healthcare systems to boost the company’s growth potential.

Strong buys

The healthcare sector is not top-of-mind with most investors. However, Sienna Senior Living and Vitalhub are compelling investments for their performance amid a challenging environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five TSX stocks from different sectors are buying opportunities for Canadian value investors.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and consistent dividend growth, these stocks are excellent buys for long-term investors.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the best options for your TFSA right now is Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN).

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Max Out Your TFSA Every Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GWO stock is a perfect option, especially for investors looking to max out their TFSA year after year.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

A 7.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime choice for those wanting not just regular cash flow, but cash every single month!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 11.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock pays shareholders a forward dividend yield of almost 12%. Is the TSX…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividends Stocks Due to Double up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are some of the best options for a strong outlook, but even more for a cheap…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Want 5% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield TSX stocks have a growing earnings base and sustainable yield to support future payouts.

Read more »