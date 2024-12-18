3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

Member Login
These top dividend stocks are perfect for any portfolio, and with recent dividend increases, these Canadian stocks are the perfect buy.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Investing in dividend stocks after recent dividend increases can be one of the best movies for Canadian investors. These companies have showcased resilience, robust performance, and shareholder commitment, making them ideal picks for Canadians looking to grow wealth through both capital appreciation and consistent income. So, let’s look at three top-tier options that just gave investors a boost.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), the largest bank in the country, is a pillar of stability. Its recent earnings revealed a strong revenue base of $56.51 billion, highlighting a robust profit margin of 28.67%. The bank’s dividend was recently increased to $5.68 per share, showcasing its dedication to returning value to shareholders.

Over the past five years, RY has delivered a return of over 108%, outpacing the broader S&P/TSX Composite index. With the financial sector poised for continued growth, RY’s forward-thinking digital banking strategies and global expansion efforts promise sustained returns.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A), the quintessential Canadian retailer, recently hiked its dividend to $7.10 per share, continuing its legacy of rewarding investors. Despite the pressures of a competitive retail environment, Canadian Tire has maintained a solid profit margin of nearly 4%, supported by $16.29 billion in annual revenue.

Over the past year, the Canadian stock has delivered a return of nearly 16%, and its five-year return of 28% reflects its consistent performance. With initiatives focusing on e-commerce growth and loyalty programs like Triangle Rewards, Canadian Tire is adapting to modern retail dynamics while safeguarding its core operations.

Canadian Natural

Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) offers an enticing combination of high yields and growth potential. With a dividend yield of 4.75%, thanks to its latest increase to $2.14 annually, CNQ continues to appeal to income-focused investors.

Its financials reveal impressive profitability, with a return on equity of 19.1% and net income exceeding $7.5 billion. Over the past five years, CNQ has achieved a staggering return of nearly 196%, supported by its low-cost oil sands operations and diversified energy portfolio. As global energy demand rises, CNQ’s strategic position ensures it remains a key player.

Looking ahead

The broader context for these companies is equally promising. Canada’s financial, retail, and energy sectors are cornerstones of the national economy. RY benefits from a stable regulatory environment and a well-capitalized banking system, ensuring resilience against economic shocks. Canadian Tire’s brand loyalty and diversification into areas like financial services create additional growth avenues. Meanwhile, CNQ’s investments in sustainability and technological advancements position it as a forward-thinking energy leader.

The future outlook for these companies is bright. RY is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer experiences and enhance operational efficiency. Meanwhile, Canadian Tire’s recent acquisitions and focus on high-margin categories ensure it stays competitive. CNQ’s capital discipline and emphasis on shareholder returns underline its commitment to financial stability and growth.

Dividend stocks like these also offer protection against inflation. The regular income stream can offset rising costs, while potential stock price appreciation adds to the overall return. For Canadian investors, holding these stocks in tax-advantaged accounts like Tax-Free Savings Accounts and Registered Retirement Savings Plans amplifies their benefits as dividends and capital gains grow tax-free.

Bottom line

The recent dividend increases by RY, CTC.A, and CNQ underscore financial health and growth potential. They are not just strong choices for income seekers but also for investors looking for long-term capital appreciation. Whether you’re planning for retirement or building a portfolio for steady income, these Canadian stocks deserve a spot in your investment strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

