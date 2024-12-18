Build the Best Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $35,000

By investing in a mix of reliable dividend-paying stocks, you can set up a steady income stream while potentially enjoying the benefits of capital growth over time.

Creating a lucrative passive-income portfolio with $35,000 on the TSX is not just a smart financial move but also an exciting challenge. By investing in a mix of reliable dividend-paying stocks, you can set up a steady income stream while potentially enjoying the benefits of capital growth over time. The key lies in picking companies that have shown consistent financial performance, a strong future outlook, and a commitment to rewarding their shareholders. So, let’s look at these stocks.

Royal Bank

A great place to start is with Canadian bank stocks, renowned for their stability and generous dividends. Take Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), for example. It’s one of the largest banks in Canada and has a long history of delivering strong returns. In its most recent earnings, RBC reported solid growth in its personal and commercial banking segments, reaffirming its position as a leader in the financial sector.

Despite economic uncertainties, its diversified business model has allowed it to maintain robust profits and support its attractive dividend yield. Investing in RBC not only provides a reliable source of income but also positions you to benefit from its steady long-term growth.

Utilities

Utility companies like Fortis (TSX:FTS) are another essential piece of the puzzle. Fortis operates in a highly regulated industry, which provides predictable cash flows—a dream for dividend investors. The company has an impressive track record of over 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Fortis’s focus on renewable energy infrastructure ensures it remains forward-looking while offering a stable and growing income stream. Recent financial results show steady earnings, supported by ongoing investments in clean energy projects, reinforcing its reliability as a passive-income generator.

Real estate

To diversify further, you can venture into the real estate sector with Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). This real estate investment trust focuses on industrial properties, a sector experiencing significant demand thanks to the boom in e-commerce and logistics.

Dream Industrial’s portfolio spans multiple countries, providing both sectoral and geographic diversification. With a dividend yield hovering around 5%, it offers attractive income potential. Its recent earnings highlighted growth in rental income and occupancy rates, emphasizing its resilience and appeal as a dividend-paying investment.

Food

For a unique sectoral play, Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stands out. As a leader in agricultural products like potash and nitrogen fertilizers, Nutrien benefits from being in a critical industry. Agriculture is essential, and Nutrien’s operations provide a hedge against inflation while offering steady returns.

Its recent performance has been strong, supported by robust global demand for agricultural inputs. With a respectable dividend yield and promising growth opportunities, Nutrien adds both diversity and stability to your portfolio.

Bottom line

With $35,000, you can allocate your investments across these companies to achieve a well-balanced, diversified portfolio. By reinvesting dividends and taking a long-term view, this portfolio could grow into a substantial source of passive income, offering financial security and freedom.

While no investment strategy is entirely risk-free, sticking with established companies that have a proven track record of performance and dividends is a solid way to build wealth. By keeping an eye on earnings reports, monitoring market trends, and remaining patient, you’ll set yourself up for success. With this $35,000 portfolio, you’re not just investing money. You’re investing in your financial future.