Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 1 Stock to Buy Now While it’s on Sale

Got $1,000? 1 Stock to Buy Now While it’s on Sale

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock looks like one of the biggest dividend steals on the market right now.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

You don’t need a fortune to get started investing. Arguably, $1,000 may be enough to start looking for bargains on the TSX Index as we kick off a new year and perhaps another year of robust gains. Undoubtedly, you can only buy so many shares with a limited sum. Still, making your first buy is important so you understand what it’s like to ride a rally higher and hold your own when the rollercoaster eventually flies lower.

If you’re a young investor who’s planning on easing into the markets, perhaps by picking up more shares of companies with a portion of every paycheque, it can make sense to treat your first $1,000 investment as building an initial position. As a stock goes down, you’ll have the opportunity to buy even more shares with a future paycheque, effectively allowing you to dollar-cost average into a name over some period of time.

In this piece, we’ll look at a potential candidate that new investors may wish to hunt down before January 2025. Shares of the battered TSX stock look quite cheap, at least compared to the rest of the stock market. And with business models that are relatively simple to understand, I think the following could make for greater starter stocks.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is in the business of producing and selling agricultural commodities like potash. In recent years, these fertilizers, which increase crop yields, have been in a brutal bear market. Still, it’s times like these when the bear is in control, when it makes sense to go against the grain (forgive the pun). Nutrien stock has already taken a 50% haircut to its stock price. And with a nice 4.38% dividend yield, you’re getting paid a pretty decent amount while you wait for the commodity tides to turn.

Of course, investing in commodities can be rather tough. Still, what separates Nutrien from the pack is its impressive underlying economics and its robust retail business. Though 2025 may not be the big turnaround year Nutrien investors are hoping for, I think the secular theme is still on the table. The world’s growing population could drive the need for higher crop yields, which, in turn, means more demand for agricultural commodities.

Recently, Oppenheimer analysts started Nutrien stock with an outperform rating. Notably, they’re a fan of the company’s vertical integration (production all the way down to retail). Going into the new year, they also see potash supply and demand trends returning to “a state of balance.”

Indeed, I think Oppenheimer’s big upgrade is worth getting behind, especially while the stock’s at a nice discount at less than $69 per share and 12.4 times forward price to earnings (P/E). That’s way too cheap for one of the leaders in the industry, even if the industry is in a bit of a hole right now.

The Foolish bottom line

Nutrien stock isn’t the most attractive of investments, especially after trailing the market for yet another year (shares are off 10% year to date). That said, the seasons will eventually change. And when they do, new value investors may have more to cheer about as they collect the well-covered dividend payout.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

trends graph charts data over time
Investing

My Most Outrageous Predictions for the Stock Market in 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I took a look at my investing crystal ball to see what's in store for 2025.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Investing

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap Canadian stocks such as Kraken and EQB should help you deliver outsized returns through 2030.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, economic projections, and press conference could bring heightened volatility to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Healthcare is a least-favoured sector but two of its constituents are “strong buys” for 2025.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five TSX stocks from different sectors are buying opportunities for Canadian value investors.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and consistent dividend growth, these stocks are excellent buys for long-term investors.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the best options for your TFSA right now is Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN).

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Max Out Your TFSA Every Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GWO stock is a perfect option, especially for investors looking to max out their TFSA year after year.

Read more »