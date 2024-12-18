Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

These stocks pay attractive dividends and could deliver decent upside in the next few years.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limit is $7,000. Investors who use the TFSA to generate passive income from TSX dividend stocks are wondering which stocks might still be attractive, or even undervalued, and good to buy next year.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) recently raised its dividend by 4.2% for 2025. This marks 51 consecutive years the board has given shareholders a dividend increase.

Fortis has a strong track record of growth through acquisitions and organic developments. The current $26 billion capital program is expected to boost the rate base from $38.8 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029.

As new assets are completed and go into service, the resulting increase in cash flow should enable planned annual dividend increases of 4-6% over the coming five years. That’s decent guidance in an uncertain economic climate.

Steady dividend growth is a big reason for the strong performance of the stock. Investors like companies that can deliver revenue and cash flow expansion to support rising dividends.

Investors who buy Fortis at the current price can get a dividend yield of 4.1%.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is arguably a contrarian pick right now in the bank sector. The stock has underperformed its Canadian peers over the past year, falling 12% in 2024 compared to gains for the other banks.

TD ran into trouble with U.S. regulators for not having adequate systems in place to detect and prevent money laundering. The company received fines of roughly US$3 billion as a result. In addition, TD had an asset cap placed on the American business. This effectively puts TD’s U.S. growth plans on hold, which means TD has to come up with a different growth strategy.

A new chief executive officer is taking over in 2025. TD should eventually get back on track, and the overall business remains very profitable, supported by the strong Canadian operations.

Investors who buy TD stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) recently gave back some of its big 2024 gains. The stock trades near $59 at the time of writing compared to a 12-month high near $62. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Enbridge has increased the dividend for 30 consecutive years. The company completed its US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in 2024. Revenue from the new assets, along with contributions from the company’s current $27 billion capital program, should drive ongoing growth to distributable cash flow to support additional dividend increases.

Management has done a good job of diversifying the asset portfolio in recent years to position Enbridge to benefit from emerging opportunities in both energy exports and renewable energy.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks

Fortis, TD, and Enbridge are good examples of top TSX stocks that pay attractive dividends. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA next year, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build the Best Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $35,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By investing in a mix of reliable dividend-paying stocks, you can set up a steady income stream while potentially enjoying…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 “Growthy” Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSX:ESGA) is a fantastic ETF for income and growth investors alike going into…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Air Canada Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Air Canada stock has seen a major rise in the last year. But what if you're still holding onto…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Healthcare is a least-favoured sector but two of its constituents are “strong buys” for 2025.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five TSX stocks from different sectors are buying opportunities for Canadian value investors.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and consistent dividend growth, these stocks are excellent buys for long-term investors.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of the best options for your TFSA right now is Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN).

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Max Out Your TFSA Every Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GWO stock is a perfect option, especially for investors looking to max out their TFSA year after year.

Read more »