This 3.1% Dividend Stocks Pay Out Cash Every Month

This monthly paying dividend stock is a great option. Sure, the yield isn’t the highest, but it’s consistent and one you’ll never regret.

Investing in dividend stocks that pay monthly is a strategy many long-term investors swear by for good reason. These stocks offer a unique combination of steady income and growth potential, making them particularly appealing to those who value consistent returns. Unlike quarterly dividends, which are typical for most companies, monthly payouts align perfectly with everyday expenses like rent, utilities, or groceries. The monthly cadence also means investors can take better advantage of compounding. Plus, these help mitigate the effects of market volatility. During uncertain times, receiving regular payments can serve as a psychological buffer, reminding investors of the tangible benefits of staying invested.

This regular income stream can also be reinvested, allowing investors to dollar-cost average into the market. As share prices fluctuate, reinvesting dividends means buying more shares when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, ultimately improving overall returns. So, let’s look at one strong option.

Bird Construction

When considering dividend stocks, Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) emerges as a particularly compelling choice. Bird is a leading construction company in Canada, and its recent financial results highlight its strength and reliability. In the third quarter of 2024, Bird reported revenue of $898.9 million, marking a significant 15% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The dividend stock also posted a 26% rise in net income, reaching $36.2 million, and an impressive earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66, up from $0.54 in the previous year. These results underline Bird’s ability to execute well on its projects while maintaining profitability, making it a dependable choice for investors seeking steady returns.

Bird’s growth isn’t just about solid quarterly performance. The dividend stock is also focused on strategic expansion. Earlier this year, Bird acquired Jacob Bros Construction for $133.1 million, a move that significantly enhanced its capabilities in the civil infrastructure sector. This acquisition is not only expected to bolster Bird’s revenue but also broaden its expertise and market reach, positioning the company for even greater success in the coming years. Such strategic decisions reflect management’s proactive approach to growth, which is reassuring for long-term investors.

Looking ahead

Adding to Bird’s appeal is its impressive backlog of projects. The dividend stock recently reported a backlog of $3.8 billion, with an additional $4.1 billion in pending contracts. This robust pipeline ensures a steady flow of work in the years ahead, offering investors a clear view of future revenue potential. A strong backlog like this is a key indicator of the company’s ongoing demand and ability to secure lucrative contracts. For investors, it signals stability and growth, qualities that are particularly attractive in the often unpredictable construction sector.

On top of its operational and financial success, Bird Construction has demonstrated a strong commitment to rewarding its shareholders. With a forward annual dividend yield of 3.1%, Bird offers a compelling income stream for investors. Its low payout ratio of 29.93% further underscores its ability to maintain and potentially grow these payments over time. A dividend stock that consistently rewards its shareholders while retaining enough capital for reinvestment strikes the perfect balance for long-term investors.

The combination of Bird’s impressive recent earnings, strategic acquisitions, and robust project backlog makes it a standout choice in the TSX. Its ability to generate consistent revenue and profit growth, coupled with its reliable dividend payments, positions it as a cornerstone investment for those building a portfolio focused on income and stability. While many companies offer attractive yields, few have the operational strength and strategic foresight that Bird brings to the table.

Bottom line

For investors looking to align their portfolios with consistent monthly income, Bird’s track record offers both financial confidence and growth potential. With its consistent performance and forward-looking strategy, Bird Construction not only meets the expectations of dividend-seeking investors. It exceeds them, presenting itself as a strong option for anyone aiming to secure their financial future. Monthly dividend stocks like Bird exemplify the power of compounding, consistency, and careful management in delivering long-term value.