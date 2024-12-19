1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

When evaluating a Canadian stock that’s trading below its 52-week high, the key is to look for signs of resilience and long-term growth potential. A temporary decline can often be an opportunity if the company’s fundamentals remain strong. For instance, Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) has recently seen its stock price dip. Yet a closer look reveals that it could be an excellent buy-and-hold candidate for patient investors.

The numbers

Starting with its recent financial performance, Toromont reported a 14% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $1.2 billion. This growth was fueled by robust equipment sales and higher demand for product support services, which are crucial to its business model. However, net income declined by about 10% to $91 million, driven by margin pressures and rising costs. While this might seem concerning at first glance, the Canadian specialized equipment company’s ability to generate significant revenue in challenging conditions highlights its underlying strength.

Profitability is another area to consider. While Toromont’s gross margins have faced some pressure due to a shift in its sales mix and inflationary costs, its operating margin remains solid at over 10%. This shows the Canadian stock’s operational efficiency and suggests that it has room to recover. Short-term margin dips are often less concerning if the broader business strategy is sound. And in Toromont’s case, its ongoing expansion and acquisitions point to future growth.

Dividends play a crucial role for long-term investors, and Toromont delivers here as well. Its current yield of 1.5% may not be the highest. Yet it comes with a sustainable payout ratio of 30.6%, leaving plenty of room for reinvestment and future dividend increases. A Canadian stock with a consistent dividend track record provides not only income but also a measure of stability during market downturns.

Looking ahead

Strategically, Toromont has been making moves to strengthen its market position. Its acquisition of Tri City Equipment Rentals is a notable example, expanding its rental footprint in Southwestern Ontario. This complements its existing leadership in equipment distribution and rental services, particularly through its long-standing relationship with Caterpillar. These moves suggest a forward-thinking approach, with the Canadian stock positioning itself to capture more market share in a growing industry.

One of Toromont’s greatest strengths lies in its balance sheet. With $671 million in cash on hand and an additional $461 million available under credit facilities, the Canadian stock is well-equipped to navigate economic uncertainties while pursuing growth opportunities. Its conservative debt-to-equity ratio underscores its disciplined financial management.

The broader industry outlook is another factor in Toromont’s favour. Demand in the construction and infrastructure sectors remains robust, supported by government spending on large-scale projects. This creates a strong tailwind for the Canadian stock’s equipment sales and rental business, as well as its high-margin product support services. Toromont is well-positioned to benefit from these trends over the coming years.

Bottom line

Market sentiment around Toromont remains positive, with analysts praising its strategic initiatives and financial strength. Despite short-term headwinds, its long-term potential is widely recognized. For investors focused on stability and growth, this combination of factors makes Toromont an appealing choice. Temporary dips often present the best opportunities for long-term investors, and Toromont is no exception.