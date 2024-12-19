Member Login
Canadian Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

You only need a few great stock winners to create generational wealth. Here are a few considerations when looking for big gains.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
It only takes a couple of big stock winners to create a life-changing amount of wealth.

For example, if you put $10,000 to work in a small-cap stock like Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) five years ago, it would be worth $161,799 today!

Hammond is hardly an exciting business. It manufactures power transformers. However, this family-owned business has executed its growth strategy seamlessly.

Who would have thought that artificial intelligence, data centres, and electric vehicles would cause a surge in demand for transformers globally?

Find stocks like Constellation Software in their early growth phase

Another classic example is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). If you put just $10,000 in this stock 15 years ago, that investment would be worth over $1.2 million today!

Constellation was executing a very simple, yet intelligent strategy. It was consolidating small, cheap vertical market software businesses around the world.

It continues to do the same today, just at a significantly larger scale. Its formula is to acquire many businesses, maximize free cash flow, and re-invest into more businesses.

Today, it has a market cap of $95 billion. Returns might start to regulate given the law of large numbers. However, this company seems to always exceed expectations, so I suspect management will continue to be thoughtful about its growth strategy.

These are the types of stocks you want to find in the early stages of their growth trajectory. The great news is that life-changing returns are not just restricted to small cap stocks. Just look at the incredible returns Nvidia has returned in the past few years.

The point is that big winners come in all shapes and sizes. An investor’s job is to survey the market and find those opportunities that could really amplify your investment. If you are wondering about some Canadian stocks that could do that in the future, here are two to think about today.

A fast-growing fintech stock

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is one of Canada’s fastest growing companies. Over the past three years, revenues and earnings per share have respectively increased by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55% and 57%!

The fact that earnings per share have risen at a faster rate than revenues indicate the operating leverage in its business. Propel offers specialized loans to the non-prime consumer segment.

It uses a proprietary A.I. lending platform to underwrite its loans quickly and effectively. The platform allows the software company consolidator to scale very quickly.

A recent acquisition in the U.K. could create a new growth platform in Europe. I suspect it won’t stop there and that is why it is an intriguing stock to buy for the long run.

A software consolidator in the healthcare space

Another Canadian stock that looks intriguing as a long-term investment is VitalHub (TSX:VHI). The company operates a mix of software companies focused on the healthcare industry. Given the demands on present healthcare systems, demand for software that creates efficiencies and better patient outcomes should only increase.

VitalHub’s revenues have increased by a 40% CAGR over the past three years. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have risen by a 90% CAGR.

The company has hit a threshold where it is generating strong cash flows. That is complimented by the fact that it has a strong acquisition pipeline which will compliment organic growth.

The biggest problem is that this stock is very expensive today. It just raised some equity recently, but if it were to pullback even more, it could be a good long-term addition.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Propel, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions, Propel, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

