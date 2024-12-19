Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $8,669.88 in Passive Income

Investing $20,000 into two carefully chosen TSX stocks is a strategy that could generate significant passive income over time. Combining global exposure with reliable dividends is a strong way to create long-term growth. Today, let’s look at investments balance risk and reward, making excellent choices for both income-focused and growth-oriented investors.

VXC

First, let’s dive into Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers a diversified portfolio of global equities, excluding Canadian companies — perfect for those looking to expand beyond domestic markets. It captures large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks from developed and emerging markets worldwide. With its year-to-date return sitting at an impressive 28.75% as of writing, it’s evident that this ETF is riding the wave of global growth. Its holdings include heavyweights that give you exposure to tech giants, financial leaders, and industrial innovators. Plus, VXC provides a yield of 1.39% — a modest, steady income source alongside capital appreciation.

What sets VXC apart is its diversification. Spreading your investment across sectors like technology (25% in VXC), financial services (15%), and healthcare (11%) reduces the risk associated with any single market downturn. This ETF is also known for its low expense ratio, which ensures you keep more of your returns. With global markets rebounding from previous economic headwinds, VXC is well-positioned for long-term growth. Thus making it a cornerstone for anyone seeking a robust, low-maintenance investment vehicle.

CIBC

Now, consider pairing this with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), a top-tier dividend-paying stock. As one of Canada’s “Big Five” banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial powerhouse with a rich history of rewarding its investors. Currently trading at $94.42 per share at writing, CM boasts a dividend yield of 4.02%. A compelling figure for income seekers. Its forward annual dividend rate of $3.60 and a payout ratio of 51.66% suggest stability and room for growth. Plus, with quarterly revenue growth of 19.6% and quarterly earnings growth of 25.6% year over year, CM is not just a dividend player but also a growth story.

CM’s financial health is backed by solid fundamentals. The bank reported a trailing 12-month revenue of $22.7 billion and a profit margin of nearly 30%. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.94 and a forward P/E of 12.17, the stock remains attractively valued. Its return on equity (ROE) of 12.37% reflects strong management effectiveness. And this bodes well for sustaining dividend payments and navigating economic uncertainties. CM has also weathered economic downturns effectively, proving its resilience and capacity to reward long-term investors.

Pair it!

So, why pair these two investments? VXC offers exposure to global markets, capitalizing on international growth trends, while CM anchors your portfolio with steady, predictable income and Canadian market stability. Together, they form a balanced approach: one provides global diversification and growth potential, and the other delivers reliable passive income through dividends.

Imagine reinvesting the dividends from CM and VXC. With compound growth, your $20,000 initial investment could grow exponentially over the years. VXC’s global diversification minimizes risk, while CM’s consistent dividend payouts provide a safety net, creating a strategy that works for investors seeking both passive income and long-term wealth accumulation. In fact, here’s what you could earn in dividends and returns should shares climb by the same amount, with $10,000 towards both passive-income stocks.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT VXC – now $66.25 151 $0.92 $138.92 quarterly $10,000 VXC -28% $84.80 151 $0.92 $138.92 quarterly $12,804.80 CM – now $94 106 $3.60 $381.60 quarterly $10,000 CM – 54% $144.76 106 $3.60 $381.60 quarterly $15,344.56

Bottom line

In the current market, VXC and CM represent a perfect duo for investors who want the best of both worlds in terms of global market exposure and domestic dividend reliability. By allocating $10,000 to each, you tap into a global portfolio while ensuring consistent cash flow from one of Canada’s most reliable financial institutions. In fact, it could create a total passive-income stream of $8,669.88, combining returns and dividends! Over time, this blend of growth and income could truly unlock massive passive-income potential.