Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $8,669.88 in Passive Income

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $8,669.88 in Passive Income

These passive-income stocks provide not just dividends, but way more through a globally diversified portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Investing $20,000 into two carefully chosen TSX stocks is a strategy that could generate significant passive income over time. Combining global exposure with reliable dividends is a strong way to create long-term growth. Today, let’s look at investments balance risk and reward, making excellent choices for both income-focused and growth-oriented investors.

VXC

First, let’s dive into Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers a diversified portfolio of global equities, excluding Canadian companies — perfect for those looking to expand beyond domestic markets. It captures large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks from developed and emerging markets worldwide. With its year-to-date return sitting at an impressive 28.75% as of writing, it’s evident that this ETF is riding the wave of global growth. Its holdings include heavyweights that give you exposure to tech giants, financial leaders, and industrial innovators. Plus, VXC provides a yield of 1.39% — a modest, steady income source alongside capital appreciation.

What sets VXC apart is its diversification. Spreading your investment across sectors like technology (25% in VXC), financial services (15%), and healthcare (11%) reduces the risk associated with any single market downturn. This ETF is also known for its low expense ratio, which ensures you keep more of your returns. With global markets rebounding from previous economic headwinds, VXC is well-positioned for long-term growth. Thus making it a cornerstone for anyone seeking a robust, low-maintenance investment vehicle.

CIBC

Now, consider pairing this with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), a top-tier dividend-paying stock. As one of Canada’s “Big Five” banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial powerhouse with a rich history of rewarding its investors. Currently trading at $94.42 per share at writing, CM boasts a dividend yield of 4.02%. A compelling figure for income seekers. Its forward annual dividend rate of $3.60 and a payout ratio of 51.66% suggest stability and room for growth. Plus, with quarterly revenue growth of 19.6% and quarterly earnings growth of 25.6% year over year, CM is not just a dividend player but also a growth story.

CM’s financial health is backed by solid fundamentals. The bank reported a trailing 12-month revenue of $22.7 billion and a profit margin of nearly 30%. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.94 and a forward P/E of 12.17, the stock remains attractively valued. Its return on equity (ROE) of 12.37% reflects strong management effectiveness. And this bodes well for sustaining dividend payments and navigating economic uncertainties. CM has also weathered economic downturns effectively, proving its resilience and capacity to reward long-term investors.

Pair it!

So, why pair these two investments? VXC offers exposure to global markets, capitalizing on international growth trends, while CM anchors your portfolio with steady, predictable income and Canadian market stability. Together, they form a balanced approach: one provides global diversification and growth potential, and the other delivers reliable passive income through dividends.

Imagine reinvesting the dividends from CM and VXC. With compound growth, your $20,000 initial investment could grow exponentially over the years. VXC’s global diversification minimizes risk, while CM’s consistent dividend payouts provide a safety net, creating a strategy that works for investors seeking both passive income and long-term wealth accumulation. In fact, here’s what you could earn in dividends and returns should shares climb by the same amount, with $10,000 towards both passive-income stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
VXC – now$66.25151$0.92$138.92quarterly$10,000
VXC -28%$84.80151$0.92$138.92quarterly$12,804.80
CM – now$94106$3.60$381.60quarterly$10,000
CM – 54%$144.76106$3.60$381.60quarterly$15,344.56

Bottom line

In the current market, VXC and CM represent a perfect duo for investors who want the best of both worlds in terms of global market exposure and domestic dividend reliability. By allocating $10,000 to each, you tap into a global portfolio while ensuring consistent cash flow from one of Canada’s most reliable financial institutions. In fact, it could create a total passive-income stream of $8,669.88, combining returns and dividends! Over time, this blend of growth and income could truly unlock massive passive-income potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Here’s How Much You Need to Invest to Make $425 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can build wealth by investing in strong performers with solid track records and bright outlooks.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the 12-month high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Premium Brands Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

Patient investors could benefit from holding this 4.3% dividend stock for the next few years.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are compelling options for investors seeking momentum plays.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Want Safe Dividend Income in 2025 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

The dividends of these high-yield stocks are safe, making them reliable investments for steady passive income.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy Today for its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is down 17% in 2024. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,601.77 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock not only gives you ample dividends but also returns that push your shares higher and higher.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The recent correction in the TSX has presented an opportunity to buy these magnificent dividend stocks at the dip.

Read more »