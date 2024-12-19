Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: Here’s How Much You Need to Invest to Make $425 Every Month

Passive Income: Here’s How Much You Need to Invest to Make $425 Every Month

You can build wealth by investing in strong performers with solid track records and bright outlooks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

Creating passive income through investing can feel like unlocking a financial cheat code. Instead of grinding away at a nine-to-five job, you let your money work for you, thereby earning a steady stream of income while you go about your day. Passive-income investing is often centred on dividend stocks. These not only provide regular payouts but also the potential for long-term growth. This strategy can help you reach your financial goals while enjoying the freedom to spend your time as you choose.

IAG stock

Dividend stocks are the crème de la crème of passive income strategies for a reason. These stocks represent companies that consistently share their profits with shareholders, usually on a quarterly basis. Companies like iA Financial (TSX:IAG) exemplify why dividend stocks are a strong choice. With a forward annual dividend yield of 2.67% and a manageable payout ratio of 32.64%, IAG demonstrates the reliability and sustainability that investors crave in a dividend stock.

IAG’s recent earnings paint a picture of a company firing on all cylinders. For the most recent quarter (Q3 2024), the dividend stock reported an impressive 414.30% year-over-year growth in quarterly earnings. Plus, it reported a 34.40% rise in revenue, reaching $9.04 billion over the trailing 12 months. These figures highlight its robust profitability and operational efficiency. With a return on equity of 13.84%, IAG is making excellent use of shareholder investments to generate returns.

Over the years, IAG has proven to be a dependable performer. Its five-year average dividend yield of 3.27% reflects its commitment to rewarding shareholders. Meanwhile, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.63 indicates that it remains reasonably valued compared to its earnings. The dividend stock’s steady growth and resilience in the financial services sector make it a strong candidate for those looking to build passive income.

Future outlook

Looking forward, IAG’s future outlook remains bright. With a focus on increasing its market share in insurance and wealth management services, the dividend stock is well-positioned for sustainable growth. Its robust cash flow of $2.28 billion over the last 12 months provides a solid foundation to continue funding dividends and exploring growth opportunities.

Now, let’s talk about the magic number. How much do you need to invest in IAG to generate $425 per month in passive income? For this, we need to consider both dividends and returns. So, below, you can see how much that would take if returns come to 46% once again.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
IAG – now$13480$3.60$288quarterly$10,720
IAG – 45%$194.3080$3.60$288quarterly$15,544

A $10,720 investment could give you $288 in dividends and $4,824 in returns. That totals $5,112, or $426 in monthly passive income! If that amount feels out of reach, don’t despair. Dividend investing is a long-term game. Reinvesting your dividends can create a snowball effect, gradually increasing your portfolio’s value and the income it generates. The key is consistency. Regular contributions and reinvestments can help you inch closer to your goal.

Additionally, dividend stocks like IAG often come with the added benefit of potential capital appreciation. Over time, as the dividend stock grows and its stock price rises, your initial investment can increase in value. This dual benefit of income and growth is what makes dividend stocks a staple in many passive-income strategies.

Bottom line

In summary, creating passive income through dividend stocks like IAG is a strategy that combines reliability, growth potential, and financial independence. By investing in strong performers with a solid track record and bright outlook, you’re not just building wealth. You’re designing a lifestyle of freedom and security. Whether you’re starting small or going all in, remember that patience and consistency are the keys to success in dividend investing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the 12-month high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Premium Brands Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

Patient investors could benefit from holding this 4.3% dividend stock for the next few years.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are compelling options for investors seeking momentum plays.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Want Safe Dividend Income in 2025 and Beyond? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

The dividends of these high-yield stocks are safe, making them reliable investments for steady passive income.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy Today for its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is down 17% in 2024. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $8,669.88 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive-income stocks provide not just dividends, but way more through a globally diversified portfolio.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,601.77 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock not only gives you ample dividends but also returns that push your shares higher and higher.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The recent correction in the TSX has presented an opportunity to buy these magnificent dividend stocks at the dip.

Read more »