Passive Income: Here’s How Much You Need to Invest to Make $425 Every Month

Creating passive income through investing can feel like unlocking a financial cheat code. Instead of grinding away at a nine-to-five job, you let your money work for you, thereby earning a steady stream of income while you go about your day. Passive-income investing is often centred on dividend stocks. These not only provide regular payouts but also the potential for long-term growth. This strategy can help you reach your financial goals while enjoying the freedom to spend your time as you choose.

IAG stock

Dividend stocks are the crème de la crème of passive income strategies for a reason. These stocks represent companies that consistently share their profits with shareholders, usually on a quarterly basis. Companies like iA Financial (TSX:IAG) exemplify why dividend stocks are a strong choice. With a forward annual dividend yield of 2.67% and a manageable payout ratio of 32.64%, IAG demonstrates the reliability and sustainability that investors crave in a dividend stock.

IAG’s recent earnings paint a picture of a company firing on all cylinders. For the most recent quarter (Q3 2024), the dividend stock reported an impressive 414.30% year-over-year growth in quarterly earnings. Plus, it reported a 34.40% rise in revenue, reaching $9.04 billion over the trailing 12 months. These figures highlight its robust profitability and operational efficiency. With a return on equity of 13.84%, IAG is making excellent use of shareholder investments to generate returns.

Over the years, IAG has proven to be a dependable performer. Its five-year average dividend yield of 3.27% reflects its commitment to rewarding shareholders. Meanwhile, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.63 indicates that it remains reasonably valued compared to its earnings. The dividend stock’s steady growth and resilience in the financial services sector make it a strong candidate for those looking to build passive income.

Future outlook

Looking forward, IAG’s future outlook remains bright. With a focus on increasing its market share in insurance and wealth management services, the dividend stock is well-positioned for sustainable growth. Its robust cash flow of $2.28 billion over the last 12 months provides a solid foundation to continue funding dividends and exploring growth opportunities.

Now, let’s talk about the magic number. How much do you need to invest in IAG to generate $425 per month in passive income? For this, we need to consider both dividends and returns. So, below, you can see how much that would take if returns come to 46% once again.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT IAG – now $134 80 $3.60 $288 quarterly $10,720 IAG – 45% $194.30 80 $3.60 $288 quarterly $15,544

A $10,720 investment could give you $288 in dividends and $4,824 in returns. That totals $5,112, or $426 in monthly passive income! If that amount feels out of reach, don’t despair. Dividend investing is a long-term game. Reinvesting your dividends can create a snowball effect, gradually increasing your portfolio’s value and the income it generates. The key is consistency. Regular contributions and reinvestments can help you inch closer to your goal.

Additionally, dividend stocks like IAG often come with the added benefit of potential capital appreciation. Over time, as the dividend stock grows and its stock price rises, your initial investment can increase in value. This dual benefit of income and growth is what makes dividend stocks a staple in many passive-income strategies.

Bottom line

In summary, creating passive income through dividend stocks like IAG is a strategy that combines reliability, growth potential, and financial independence. By investing in strong performers with a solid track record and bright outlook, you’re not just building wealth. You’re designing a lifestyle of freedom and security. Whether you’re starting small or going all in, remember that patience and consistency are the keys to success in dividend investing.