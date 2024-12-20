Member Login
Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,788.50 in Passive Income

This top dividend stock can create massive passive income should it climb once more as it has in the past year, and that looks quite likely.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing $10,000 in dividend stocks can be a savvy move to generate passive income. By selecting companies with a consistent history of dividend payments and solid growth prospects, your investment can yield regular income and potential capital appreciation over time. One such company to consider is iA Financial Corporation (TSX:IAG), a prominent player in the financial services sector.

The numbers

IAG stock has demonstrated robust financial performance in recent quarters. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported core diluted earnings per common share (EPS) of $2.93. This marked a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The growth reflects the dividend stock’s effective strategies and strong market position.

The dividend stock’s return on equity (ROE) is also noteworthy. As of September 30, 2024, the trailing 12-month core ROE stood at 15.3%, meeting iA Financial’s medium-term target of over 15%. A high ROE indicates efficient utilization of shareholder capital. This bodes well for investors seeking sustainable returns.

The dividend stock’s commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident through its dividend policy. In November 2024, the dividend stock announced a 10% increase in its common dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects. Regular dividend increases can significantly enhance the passive income generated from your investment.

More to come

The dividend stock’s solvency ratio, a measure of financial stability, was robust at 140% as of September 30, 2024, well above the operating target of 120%. This strong solvency position enables iA Financial to invest in growth opportunities and withstand economic uncertainties. Thus providing an added layer of security for investors. It’s also worth noting that iA Financial has a history of prudent capital management. The company’s low debt ratio of 14.3% and strong coverage ratio of 18.5 demonstrate its capacity to meet financial obligations and invest in future growth without over-leveraging.

Looking ahead, iA Financial is poised for continued growth. The dividend stock has been actively expanding its market presence. This includes the acquisition of Vericity to further grow in the U.S. life insurance market and diversify distribution with a digital agency. Such strategic initiatives are expected to drive future earnings and, consequently, dividend growth.

Investing in a company like iA Financial not only offers the potential for regular dividend income. It also has the possibility of capital appreciation. As the company grows and its stock price appreciates, the value of your initial $10,000 investment could increase, enhancing your overall returns. In fact, here is what investors could earn should shares climb as they have in the last year, along with dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
IAG – now$133.5075$3.60$270quarterly$10,000
IAG – 45%$193.5875$3.60$270quarterly$14,518.50

Bottom line

In summary, allocating $10,000 to a dividend-paying stock like iA Financial can be a strategic move to generate passive income. In fact, you could earn a total of $4,788.50 in passive income through returns and dividends. The dividend stock’s strong financial performance, commitment to shareholder returns, and growth prospects make it a compelling option for investors seeking both income and long-term appreciation.

As always, it’s important to conduct thorough research and consider your individual financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions. Consulting with a financial advisor can also provide personalized insights tailored to your investment strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

