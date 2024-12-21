Member Login
Home » Investing » The Hottest Sectors for Canadian Investors in 2025

The Hottest Sectors for Canadian Investors in 2025

From current momentum to the political climate, several factors can help investors identify the right sectors to invest in 2025.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

It’s difficult to predict market trends late in 2025, but assuming the current trends will carry over to the beginning of the new year, we can identify some good sectors for Canadian investors to invest in.

The tech sector

The tech sector and individual tech stocks like CGI (TSX:GIB.A) have increased steadily for the past several months. This IT and business consulting stock has increased 16% in the last six months. Assuming it might continue at this pace, the stock can offer you about 30% returns in the next year and double your capital in the next four years.

While CGI is a healthy pick from the sector and a relatively conservative growth stock, you can benefit from this sector’s bullish trend via another stock, too. The index has risen over 37% in just the last six months, and most of that growth took place in just the last three months, so the chances of most tech stocks making a strong entry into 2025 are quite decent.  

The consumer discretionary sector

The consumer discretionary sector has performed well in the last few months, and the momentum is likely to continue into the next year. This is especially true considering the interest rate cuts that may trigger more discretionary spending. The cuts won’t directly impact companies like Magna International (TSX:MG), but the impact will eventually reach them.

The stock is currently growing at a decent pace—about 19% in the last three months. But it’s also heavily discounted from its five-year peak and trading at roughly half its five-year peak valuation. This has made its dividends quite inviting, at a yield of around 4.2%. While it’s not counted among undervalued stocks per se, the price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8 is another compelling reason to consider this stock.

The healthcare sector

There is one potential reason to buy into healthcare stocks, or more accurately, marijuana stocks in 2025—new leadership across the border. The president-elect is friendly toward federal marijuana legalization, and this can give a significant boost to stocks like Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY) that already have a presence in the country.

The current abysmal state of the stock is also worth considering. It’s trading at a 92% discount from its five-year peak and a price of $1.7 per share. The market valuation is gradually inching towards the lower end of small-cap stocks.

However, one benefit of this discount is that even a modest bit of optimism in the market may send this stock shooting upwards. A U.S. federal marijuana legalization can efficiently serve as that bullish catalyst.

Foolish takeaway

The reasons vary from current momentum to international factors, but the three sectors are worth tracking in 2025. Factors like low interest rates may also impact the real estate sector if you seek more promising investment avenues.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI, Magna International, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading with 5% week-to-date losses, the TSX Composite remains on track to end the second consecutive week in the…

Read more »

how to save money
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 that you can invest and tuck away in a coffee can for a long time? These two quality…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 19

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will monitor fresh U.S. economic data today while assessing the implications of the Fed’s recent apparent shift in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, economic projections, and press conference could bring heightened volatility to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Stock Market

1 Mega Trend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I think defensive Canadian stocks are the way to go in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The domestic political developments, consumer inflation report, and U.S. retail sales data will be closely watched by TSX investors today.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stock Market

Air Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Air Canada stock trades at a cheap valuation in 2024. Can the TSX stock recover…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite slid 1.6% last week, ending its five-week winning streak.

Read more »