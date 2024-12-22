Rebalancing Your Portfolio for 2025? 3 Growth Stocks to Consider

Here are three of the best growth stocks Canada has to offer and why these gems may be worth buying before we head into a new year.

As December rolls in, the year-end brings opportunities for investors to refine their portfolios and position themselves for growth in the coming year. For Canadian investors, growth stocks offer an attractive avenue for capital appreciation. However, of course, not all growth stocks are created equal, and some are better than others.

The good news is that there are unique Canadian growth stocks I think are poised for big gains in 2025 and beyond that are at least worth a look at current levels. Here are three of the top Canadian high-growth names I’ve got on my watch list as potential buys for those looking to rebalance their portfolios heading into the new year.

Shopify

I’ve long been bullish on Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP), and for good reason. The company’s focus on providing a platform for businesses, from start-ups to enterprises, to develop an online presence with their retail stores has enabled millions of companies to establish their own unique online revenue streams outside of the world of existing third-party distributors who often offer such services for businesses at a relatively high cost.

The Ontario-based company has grown incredibly over the years, with the stock chart above highlighting just how powerful Shopify’s business model has been for long-term investors. This fantastic growth has been driven by durable secular trends within the e-commerce space. In short, I expect these trends to continue for a long time, providing durability to Shopify’s growth profile over time.

The company has continued innovation through new tool integrations, including artificial intelligence-driven analytics, while expanding its ecosystem, offering Shopify Payments, Shopify Capital, and fulfillment services to boot. These concrete offerings enhance the platform’s value proposition to attract new customers and deepen the relationship with the already-established ones.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a leading global electronics manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider. The company has carved out a significant niche in fast-growing sectors, including renewable energy, aerospace, and healthcare.

With a diversity of portfolios spanning industries with strong growth prospects, Celestica has staked out a position in many growing fields. The company focuses on emerging technologies such as electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure to ensure solid growth.

Moreover, efficiency and operational excellence initiatives have paid off through improved margins and profitability. Celestica’s ability to help companies manage complex supply chains and deliver innovative solutions makes it stand out among its competitors. The company continues to deliver solid numbers every quarter, indicating its resilience in adaptation to market cycles. As Celestica continues to generate healthy cash flows and maintain its strong balance sheet, investors can bet that continued spending on growth investments will drive further fundamental improvements (and higher stock prices) over time.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is well-known as a top Canadian stock in the tech sector. The company specializes in supply chain management software, an increasingly vital solution in today’s increasingly interconnected global economy.

Kinaxis’s flagship product, RapidResponse, leverages advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to provide real-time supply chain visibility and planning. This product has gained notable prominence as companies worldwide grapple with supply chain disruptions. In addition, its client base includes major players across industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and healthcare, underscoring the broad appeal of its services.

Kinaxis has demonstrated strong financial performance in recent quarters, with consistent revenue growth driven by new client acquisitions and expanded service offerings. The company’s subscription-based business model ensures recurring revenue, providing financial stability and predictability. Additionally, its focus on innovation and cloud-based solutions positions the company well to capitalize on emerging trends in digital transformation.

For December, Kinaxis remains one of the most compelling opportunities for growth-oriented investors, at least in my view. The company’s strategic positioning in the high-demand supply chain tech space, combined with strong fundamentals and a history of innovation, makes it a standout choice in the Canadian stock market.