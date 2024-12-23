Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Tech Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in the New Year

Best Tech Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in the New Year

Canadian tech stocks are pricey today, but here are three stocks to buy if there is a market correction in 2025.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

While there are not as many as in the United States, Canada has several high-quality tech stocks. In fact, several have become global leaders.

Yet, Canadian tech stocks often trade off the radar of global investors. Periodically, this disconnect is translated in the market and you can get Canadian tech stocks at attractive valuations.

Certainly, today the market is not cheap, and neither are tech stocks. However, if there is a substantial stock market pullback in 2025, here are three Canadian tech stocks I would be buying.

A tech stock with a multitude of software companies

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has to be at the top of the Canadian tech sector wish list. The company has delivered strong performance. Its stock is up 38% in 2024, 245% in the past five years, and 24,297% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2006!

Constellation owns and acquires mission-critical, niche market software. This software tends to be economically resilient and cash-generative. Constellation yields the cash and buys more companies.

The software firm has a highly invested management team and strong shareholder focus. It has never issued equity since its IPO. Constellation still has a large market to consolidate.

Returns could temper in the years ahead, but they are still likely to be very good. After a good run, CSU stock is not a bargain price. It trades for 29 times free cash flow. However, it will be a good buy if there is any material 10–15% pullback in the market in 2025.

A high-quality Canadian stock

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is another high quality tech stock I would be actively buying in a 15–20% market pullback. Its stock is up 51% in 2024, 190% in the past five years, and 11,995% in the past 20 years.

Like Visa is for consumer payments, Descartes provides a similar global network for the logistics and transport sector. Once adopted, its trade network becomes essential to its customers.

Descartes has an array of software services that complement its network. These help logistics companies save time, money, and effort and become crucial to efficiently managing their businesses.

Descartes is another successful serial acquirer. With a cash rich balance sheet, it continues to have a good runway to deploy capital into attractive opportunities.

Much of this optimism is amply reflected in the stock price today. It trades for 36 times free cash flow. That is at the high end of its valuation range. At some point, this stock will pull back, and that would be a great time to buy.

A healthcare tech stock

If you want a tech stock in the early phases of its growth trajectory, VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is intriguing. Like the others, it has had a strong run this year. Its stock is up 171% in 2024, 250% in the past three years, and 464% in the past five years.

VitalHub provides healthcare software solutions focused on patient flow/management, operational streamlining, and workforce management. Almost every healthcare system around the world is stressed by high demand and limited resources.

VitalHub helps health systems become more efficient and effective. Many health software systems are antiquated and ripe for disruption. This could provide many years of organic growth ahead.

Like the two stocks above, VitalHub has been a serial acquirer. The company has used equity to help it grow. It has been issuing equity at a high valuation to buy businesses at lower valuations.

While I don’t like the equity dilution, so far it has been accretive to shareholders. It’s not a cheap stock and it is a small cap, so pick it up on volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, Visa, and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX stocks from the tech sector have the high potential to deliver strong returns in the coming…

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in December

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock is rallying big in December as the company reports better-than-expected earnings. The future looks bright.

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia and TSM are two AI stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations and remain well-poised to deliver outsized returns.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Be in 1 Year? 

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock is an evergreen growth stock you can buy and hold for decades. Here’s what 2025 could look…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

Rebalancing Your Portfolio for 2025? 3 Growth Stocks to Consider

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the best growth stocks Canada has to offer and why these gems may be worth buying…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for top tech stocks, these AI stocks are certainly ones to consider for long-term gains.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Puja Tayal

AMD stock has underperformed other AI chip stocks in 2024, creating a compelling opportunity to buy the dip.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here is one of the very few tech stocks that has proven time and again to be a great buy…

Read more »