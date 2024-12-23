Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Constellation Software Be in 1 Year? 

Where Will Constellation Software Be in 1 Year? 

Constellation Software stock is an evergreen growth stock you can buy and hold for decades. Here’s what 2025 could look like for the company.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

The one stock you always refrained from buying because of its price could make a new record in 2025. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is trading above $4,500 per share and is the most expensive stock on the TSX in terms of the absolute dollar price. What does that mean? A stock is termed as expensive or cheap not in terms of price but the value it brings.

The value behind Constellation Software’s $4,500 share price

To give you an everyday example, can you compare a $3 burger versus a $50 lunch buffet? Both are food items, but the price does not determine the value you get. If $4,500 looks expensive, consider this. Constellation Software never did a stock split. It kept acquiring small vertical-specific software companies under six operating companies, of which it spun off Topicus. For $4,500, you are getting exposure to six operating companies.

Constellation does not give a figure of how many companies it has acquired to date, but it goes into hundreds. Each company that it buys has a minimum of $1 million in earnings before interest and tax and 20% revenue growth. It has also acquired some exceptional companies with revenues exceeding $5 million.

All these revenue and earnings are accumulated in one stock. The more companies it acquires, the higher its valuation. At $4,500 per share, Constellation is trading at 6.8 times its sales per share and 33 times its forward earnings per share (EPS). Are these valuation ratios justified?

Since the company is secretive about its acquisition targets, you can look at the average numbers from the earnings to make a rough forecast.   

Over the last 10 years, Constellation Software’s revenue increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% and EPS at 18.5%. Such growth rates make a valid case for the above valuation ratios.

YearRevenue (in billions)Revenue GrowthEPSEPS Growth
2014$1.6839%$4.8711%
2015$1.8410%$8.3672%
2016$2.1315%$9.7617%
2017$2.4817%$10.477%
2018$3.0623%$17.9071%
2019$3.4914%$15.73-12%
2020$3.9714%$20.5931%
2021$5.1129%$14.65-29%
2022$6.6230%$24.1865%
2023$8.4127%$26.6710%
9 months of 2024$7.36 $21.04 
10-year CAGR17.5% 18.5% 
Constellation Software revenue and EPS (2014 – 2023).

The price you pay for Constellation Software

The 2023 EPS of Constellation Software was $26.67. It might look like a drop in the ocean against the $4,500 stock price. However, if you compare it with Constellation’s 2014 stock price of $222, this EPS is a rewarding return. The stock price is the future earnings expectations.

Assuming the company grows its revenue and EPS at the 10-year CAGR, we can expect sales per share of $11.6 and EPS of $37.45 in 2025. If we take a 10-year horizon and similar CAGR, sales per share could reach $49.55 and EPS $172.55 by 2034.

YearRevenue (in billions)Revenue CAGREPSEPS CAGR
2023$8.4127.0%$26.6710.3%
2024*$9.8817.5%$31.6018.5%
2025*$11.6117.5%$37.4518.5%
2034*$49.5517.5%$172.5518.5%
Constellation Software revenue and EPS estimate (2025 and 2034).

Investing tip

When you look at the value Constellation Software could derive 10 years from now, a $4,500 price might look like a great discount. Considering these average growth calculations, the stock could grow another 30% in 2025 through acquisitions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia and TSM are two AI stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations and remain well-poised to deliver outsized returns.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

Rebalancing Your Portfolio for 2025? 3 Growth Stocks to Consider

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the best growth stocks Canada has to offer and why these gems may be worth buying…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for top tech stocks, these AI stocks are certainly ones to consider for long-term gains.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Puja Tayal

AMD stock has underperformed other AI chip stocks in 2024, creating a compelling opportunity to buy the dip.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here is one of the very few tech stocks that has proven time and again to be a great buy…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sell-offs are not the harbinger of doom they may seem at first glance. In fact, they could be opportunities.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Tech Stocks

Canadian Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Robin Brown

You only need a few great stock winners to create generational wealth. Here are a few considerations when looking for…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Tech Stocks

3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Puja Tayal

Stocks can generate better returns if you stay invested. These stocks are in a downturn but have the potential to…

Read more »