Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

After outperforming the broader market in 2024, these two top Canadian oil and gas stocks could continue soaring in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a bumpy ride for Canada’s oil and gas sector in 2024. While this heavyweight sector still accounts for over 18% of the TSX Composite Index, many energy stocks struggled, pulled lower by falling commodity prices and fears of cooling demand.

Despite these sector-wide declines, some energy stocks still outperformed the broader market in 2024 as their financial results continued to beat market expectations. In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian oil and gas stocks that are worth watching for 2025 and discuss why they could continue to thrive in the year ahead.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is the first Canadian oil and gas stock in this list that has seen strong 40% gains despite sector-wide challenges so far in 2024. Currently trading at $65.79 per share with a market cap of $68.3 billion, TRP stock also offers an attractive 5% annualized dividend yield right now.

The Calgary-headquartered energy infrastructure firm recently completed the spinoff of its liquids pipelines business into a standalone entity, South Bow. This move should help TC Energy sharpen its focus on natural gas infrastructure and power solutions.

In the quarter that ended in September 2024, TC Energy delivered strong comparable earnings of $1.1 billion, up from $1.0 billion in the same period in 2023, as it continued to focus on cost reduction measures. For example, the Southeast Gateway pipeline project, one of the company’s important infrastructure projects, has recently seen its capital cost estimates revised downward by 11%, now expected to remain in the range of $3.9 billion and $4.1 billion. As this project approaches its mid-2025 commercial in-service date, it’s expected to significantly improve TC Energy’s natural gas transportation capacity and help it meet growing demand in key markets across North America.

In addition, TC Energy’s repositioning as a pure-play natural gas and power infrastructure firm is likely to pay off in the coming years by streamlining its operations and concentrating resources on its core areas of strength, which could help its share prices surge.

Keyera stock

Keyera (TSX:KEY) could be another attractive Canadian oil and gas stock to watch for 2025 that outperformed the market in 2024. Currently trading with 34% year-to-date gains, KEY stock is priced at $42.81 per share, with a market cap of $9.8 billion and a strong annualized dividend yield of 4.9%.

In the third quarter, Keyera’s total revenue rose 34.2% year over year to $1.96 billion due mainly to strong performance across all of its business segments. Its adjusted quarterly earnings also more than tripled from a year ago to $0.82 per share as its Gathering & Processing segment witnessed near-record processing volumes.

In the coming years, Keyera plans to prioritize growth through projects like the Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit II debottlenecking, which is expected to expand its capacity by 8,000 barrels per day by 2026. These fundamental growth initiatives could help this oil and gas stock benefit from rising demand and allow it to keep returning value to shareholders through its reliable dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the recent high. Should you buy now for the dividend yield?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for December

| Sneha Nahata

These energy companies have increased their dividends for over 20 years and offer compelling yield near the current market price.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor are off their 2024 highs. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is off the 2024 high. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Achieving full cycle profitability and efficiencies has allowed this energy stock to become a top dividend stock.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Energy Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) stock, a TSX growth juggernaut delivering record returns and poised for even more success in 2025.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) appears to be overlooked and under-valued relative to its peers right now.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Energy Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Renewable Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the world going green, but a shift in politics in the United States, where does that leave a company…

Read more »