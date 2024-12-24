Member Login
Healthcare Sector: Top Picks for Canadian Investors in 2025

Health stocks offer some of the best growth opportunities out there, and these four stocks could be the best options.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s healthcare sector is poised to be a standout performer in 2025, offering investors both stability and long-term growth potential. Several key factors are aligning to make this sector particularly attractive. These include an aging population, a steady demand for healthcare services, technological innovation, and supportive government policies.

These elements provide a foundation for companies in the healthcare space to thrive while also creating new opportunities for growth. For Canadian investors looking to capitalize on these trends, the healthcare sector offers a balance of resilience and innovation, which is particularly valuable during periods of economic uncertainty.

Housing

At the heart of this opportunity is Canada’s demographic reality: the country’s aging population. For the first time, seniors outnumber children under the age of 15. This demographic shift creates a constant and increasing demand for healthcare services, ranging from primary care and home health solutions to long-term care and senior living facilities.

Companies that provide solutions for seniors, like Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) and Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), are especially well-positioned to benefit. Chartwell, for example, has been expanding its portfolio of senior living facilities to accommodate this demand. Meanwhile, Sienna focuses on improving its services and growing its operations strategically. Both health stocks provide consistent income through dividends, thus making them appealing for long-term investors seeking passive income alongside capital appreciation.

Health services

In addition to demographic trends, technology is transforming the delivery of healthcare services in Canada. Digital health tools, such as telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and electronic health records, are revolutionizing how care is provided, thus improving accessibility, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a prime example of a Canadian company that has capitalized on this trend. As the largest owner of outpatient medical clinics in Canada and a leader in tele-health solutions, WELL Health has continued to report strong revenue growth driven by rising demand for digital care. Its latest earnings showed a significant increase in revenue, with its digital services division leading the way. The health stock’s expansion into new markets and acquisition strategy further solidify its potential for sustained growth in the coming years.

Logistics

Another critical player in the Canadian healthcare sector is Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSX:AND). Andlauer operates in a more niche but essential area of healthcare logistics and transportation. The supply chain management firm ensures medical supplies and pharmaceuticals reach their destinations efficiently.

As the healthcare supply chain becomes increasingly important, Andlauer’s services have become indispensable. Its latest earnings reports reflect steady growth, with continued partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies reinforcing its reliability. Andlauer’s resilience makes it a stable option for investors looking to add a defensive stock to their portfolios, particularly in uncertain economic climates.

Long-term care

Companies like Extendicare (TSX:EXE) are also positioned for growth, particularly as these focus on a mix of long-term care services, retirement living, and home healthcare. Extendicare’s ability to meet the evolving needs of an aging population allows it to remain adaptable, especially as demand for home-based care grows.

Its recent earnings have demonstrated that its diversified approach to senior care has provided it with stability while allowing room for future expansion. Extendicare’s consistent dividend payouts are an added draw for income investors who value reliability. Given that the Canadian government continues to prioritize senior care and healthcare modernization in its policies, health stocks like Extendicare stand to benefit from increased public and private investment in the sector.

Bottom line

The Canadian healthcare sector offers a compelling investment case for 2025. Demographic trends, technological innovation, and government support provide a solid foundation for growth. Meanwhile, health stocks like WELL Health, Andlauer Healthcare Group, Chartwell Retirement Residences, and Extendicare offer diverse opportunities for investors. With steady demand, improving earnings, and long-term growth prospects, the healthcare sector remains a reliable and promising choice for those looking to invest in Canada’s future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Andlauer Healthcare Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

