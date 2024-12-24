If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

The ideal “forever stock” takes a lot of consideration. It needs to be a business that does more than just survive; it thrives. The stock should operate in a sector that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, like banking, utilities, healthcare, or technology. It also needs multiple streams of revenue to balance itself in tough times, with a clear growth strategy for the future. Throw in a generous dividend that grows over time, and you’ve got yourself a stock that not only builds wealth but also puts cash in your pocket while you wait.

Consider Royal Bank stock

One standout candidate for this role is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). If you’re going to commit to just one stock, why not go with Canada’s largest bank, one of the most well-run financial institutions in the world? Royal Bank stock has been a pillar of Canada’s economy for over 150 years, surviving everything from world wars to financial crises and global pandemics.

It’s a diversified giant, earning money from personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. This mix gives RBC a leg up during volatile economic cycles because when one area struggles, another often picks up the slack.

Recent performance

In its most recent earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) 2024, Royal Bank stock delivered strong results despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges. Net income grew to $4.3 billion, up 7% year over year, driven by growth in wealth management and insurance. Even in an environment of high interest rates and slowing loan growth, RBC’s diversified revenue base kept it moving forward.

Its return on equity (ROE), a critical measure of profitability, remained impressive at around 16%, thus proving that Royal Bank stock is exceptionally good at generating profits with its shareholders’ money. The bank also continued its reputation for paying generous dividends, maintaining its quarterly payout of $1.38 per share.

A major factor that sets Royal Bank stock apart is its financial resilience. With a common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio of over 14%, RBC’s balance sheet is rock-solid. This metric essentially means the bank has ample capital reserves to handle economic shocks, making it one of the safest bets in the banking sector. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when uncertainty was at its peak, Royal Bank stock held steady and continued rewarding shareholders. That kind of dependability can help you sleep at night, knowing your investment is in good hands.

Looking ahead

Beyond its impressive history, Royal Bank stock also has its sights firmly set on the future. The bank’s acquisition of HSBC Canada, completed earlier this year, expands its domestic presence and provides access to HSBC’s large customer base. This acquisition will fuel additional growth for RBC’s Canadian operations and strengthen its position in an already dominant market. On a global level, Royal Bank stock has been expanding its wealth management and capital markets businesses — all with particular strength in the U.S. and Europe. These international efforts ensure that Royal Bank stock doesn’t just rely on Canada’s economy to grow. It’s a globally diversified player.

The future outlook for Royal Bank stock remains bright. RBC’s digital transformation initiatives have enhanced efficiency and improved customer experience, helping it stay competitive as fintech disruptors emerge. These forward-thinking investments position Royal Bank stock to remain a leader in the banking sector for years to come.

Bottom line

For investors focused on long-term wealth creation, Royal Bank stock’s mix of dividends, growth, and stability makes it one of the most compelling choices. It’s not flashy or overly exciting. Yet that’s the point. Investing in RBC is like planting a sturdy oak tree: it grows slowly but surely, offering strength and shade for decades to come. You won’t have to worry about checking its stock price daily because it’s a company you can trust to perform through all market conditions.