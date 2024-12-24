Member Login
Home » Investing » The Bull Market Keeps Growing: 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Like There’s No Tomorrow

The Bull Market Keeps Growing: 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Like There’s No Tomorrow

Shopify Inc. (TSX: SHOP), a global e-commerce powerhouse, has established itself as a leader in the online retail revolution. The …

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
gift is bigger than the other

Source: Getty Images

Shopify Inc. (TSX: SHOP), a global e-commerce powerhouse, has established itself as a leader in the online retail revolution. The company stands out as a prime investment opportunity, as the bull market continues to reward growth stocks. With its innovative platform, expanding global footprint, and strong financial growth, Shopify offers immense potential for long-term investors. Here are three compelling reasons to consider adding Shopify to your portfolio today.

Unmatched e-commerce leadership

Shopify is synonymous with e-commerce innovation, providing entrepreneurs and businesses with a comprehensive platform to set up, manage, and grow their online stores. It has helped Shopify to become the digital backbone for more than 2.1 million businesses around the world.

In addition, the strength of the company is its ability to change with the changing dynamics of the market and requirements of customers. Shopify is constantly evolving its platform, introducing new features like Shopify Markets, which makes cross-border selling much easier, and Shopify Plus for enterprise clients. This innovation helps Shopify maintain its position in an industry that will hit $7 trillion in global sales by 2025.

Strong financial performance and scalability

The financial performance of Shopify underscores its resilience and growth potential. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, driven by higher merchant adoption and increased gross merchandise volume (GMV).

Shopify’s Q3 2024 earnings showcased a robust 25% year-over-year increase in revenue, reflecting its expanding market share and merchant base. Furthermore, subscription-based revenue ensures a stable income flow, while its merchant solutions, including payment processing and logistics, add scalability.

Shopify’s cost-efficiency measures have improved margins, making the company increasingly profitable, a key milestone for tech growth stocks. Moreover, Shopify’s ability to scale its operations is unmatched. Whether it is small businesses launching their first online stores or large enterprises like Heinz and Allbirds managing global operations, Shopify caters to a diverse audience. 

Strategic positioning in emerging markets

Shopify is not just dominating the North American market; it is strategically expanding into emerging markets with immense growth potential. Through initiatives like localized payment systems, regional language support, and international partnerships, Shopify is positioning itself as the go-to platform for global e-commerce.

Key regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing exponential growth in online retail, fueled by increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption. Shopify’s ability to cater to these markets through innovative solutions like mobile-first stores and integrated social commerce tools makes it a frontrunner in capturing this untapped potential.

In addition, Shopify’s partnerships with major players like Google, Facebook, and TikTok amplify its reach, enabling merchants to connect with millions of potential customers globally. As these partnerships deepen and new ones emerge, Shopify’s ecosystem becomes even more indispensable for businesses looking to thrive in a connected world.

Bottom line

Overall, Shopify is more than just a stock; it is a stake in the future of global commerce. With its leadership in the e-commerce space, strong financial growth, and strategic international expansion, Shopify is well-positioned to deliver significant returns in the coming years. Shopify represents a rare blend of innovation, scalability, and resilience for investors looking to ride the bull market wave. Its robust business model and unwavering focus on empowering merchants worldwide make it a must-buy stock on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent AI Stock Down 32% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock might just have it all: a discount, a strong future, and a steadily growing industry.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Investors seeking to buy the dip before the next up cycle should consider these cyclical chip stocks selling at a…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has rallied 87% this year, as the company continues on its path of record-breaking growth.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

Best Tech Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in the New Year

| Robin Brown

Canadian tech stocks are pricey today, but here are three stocks to buy if there is a market correction in…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX stocks from the tech sector have the high potential to deliver strong returns in the coming…

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in December

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock is rallying big in December as the company reports better-than-expected earnings. The future looks bright.

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia and TSM are two AI stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations and remain well-poised to deliver outsized returns.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Be in 1 Year? 

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock is an evergreen growth stock you can buy and hold for decades. Here’s what 2025 could look…

Read more »