Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Is AC Stock a Buy Now?

Is AC Stock a Buy Now?

Despite short-term challenges, Air Canada’s improving long-term growth potential makes it an attractive stock to buy now.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

After sliding for four consecutive years, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock finally seems on track to end 2024 in the green territory. AC stock has risen 19% year to date to currently trade at $22.24 per share with a market cap of $7.8 billion. Besides the broader market rally, the largest Canadian passenger airline company’s improving long-term growth prospects seem to be playing a key role in this recovery.

But is it the right time to buy AC stock? In this article, I’ll highlight Air Canada’s recent performance, financial health, and fundamental growth potential to help you decide whether it deserves a place in your portfolio.

Air Canada’s improving financials

Despite macroeconomic challenges and a tough consumer spending environment, Air Canada’s financials look stable. In the third quarter of 2024, the airline brought in $6.1 billion in revenue, which was 3.8% lower on a YoY (year-over-year) basis. Nevertheless, it generated $282 million in free cash flow during the quarter, reflecting a solid $147 million jump from the same period in 2023.

Last quarter, Air Canada’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at $1.5 billion, which shows the airline’s ability to maintain healthy profit margins despite rising operating expenses. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at a strong 24.9%.

One of the biggest positives for Air Canada in 2024 has been its ability to navigate challenges like labour negotiations without significant disruptions as it concluded its pilot contract negotiations during the busy summer season. These positive factors could be responsible for driving AC stock higher of late.

Growth prospects remain strong

As the demand for its services remains strong, Air Canada is staying focused on long-term growth. In the third quarter alone, it flew nearly 13 million passengers. While its passenger revenues declined, the airline’s overall load factor, which mainly reflects how full its flights are, remained strong at 86.9%.

Interestingly, Air Canada recently announced a share-buyback program, which is expected to offset shareholder dilution from pandemic-era financing decisions. Meanwhile, Air Canada’s continued investments in its network and operational improvements could play a key role in sustaining financial growth. For example, the airline is continuing to make efforts to streamline schedules and improve on-time performance, which could help it boost its reputation among passengers.

Is AC stock a buy now?

For investors with a long-term approach, Air Canada’s recovery story looks promising. The company’s strong operational performance, combined with its focus on reducing debt and returning value to shareholders through its share buyback program, highlights management’s increasing confidence in its future.

However, we can’t ignore the risks that come with the airline industry. While the risk of higher fuel prices, competitive pressures, and economic uncertainties could create headwinds for AC stock in the short term, the airline company’s continued focus on efficiency could help it maintain profitability in the long run.

In addition to its improving growth outlook, we shouldn’t forget the fact that AC stock is still about 54% lower than its pre-pandemic year 2019’s closing level, making it even more appealing for value investors to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stocks for Beginners

This Bank Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock may look problematic now, but long-term investors should see this as an opportunity to lock in a strong…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why I expect Dollarama stock to continue outperforming the broader market by a big margin…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for National Bank of Canada Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

National Bank stock may not be the largest bank, but going into 2025 it could offer some of the largest…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investor? 4 Excellent Starter Stocks for Your TFSA

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing and wondering where to start? Here are four top stocks to add to your TFSA…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Why Hut 8 Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If cryptocurrency experiences a bigger boom in 2025, then investors will need to keep an eye on this top stock.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Puja Tayal

If you're looking to invest in stocks that can grow your money in the long term, consider these stocks that…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Is Slate Grocery REIT a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for consistent passive income that lasts, Slate Grocery REIT looks like a strong option. But there are…

Read more »

AI-Impact-On-Investment-Economy-ETFs-2024
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about not having enough to create a diversified portfolio, think again. These ETFs provide all that and…

Read more »