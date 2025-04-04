Member Login
Smart Money’s Playbook for the Current Market Dip

This market dip might be worrying investors, so don’t worry with these two stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Navigating a downturn in the market can feel a bit tricky. Yet, it can also open doors for investors who know where to look. When stock prices take a dip, it means that even high-quality companies can become available at prices that look more attractive. The key is to identify solid businesses with strong underlying fundamentals that might be temporarily undervalued because of broader market conditions affecting the overall market. So, let’s look at two that offer it up on a silver platter.

Goeasy

One company that fits this description is goeasy (TSX:GSY), a leading provider of non-prime consumer loans in Canada. goeasy has shown consistent growth over the years by offering personal loans and leasing household goods. In the most recent earnings report for the last three months of 2024, goeasy reported a significant 20% increase in the amount of loans they originated, reaching $650 million. The company’s revenue for that quarter was $310 million. This is an 18% increase compared to the same period the year before. The net income also saw a substantial rise, coming in at $55 million. A 22% increase year over year.

goeasy’s strong performance can be attributed to the fact that its customer base is growing. Plus, it’s offering more products. The company’s focus on lending responsibly and providing good customer service has resulted in a low loan default rate of 4.5%. This is quite good in the non-prime lending sector. Additionally, goeasy has been investing in online platforms to make things easier for customers and to streamline their own operations.

BAM

Another company that might be worth considering during a market dip is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), a global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion in assets under its management (AUM). Brookfield specializes in various areas, including real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity.

In the latest earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Brookfield reported distributable earnings of US$1.2 billion. This is a 15% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. The company’s fee-bearing capital also grew to US$375 billion, reflecting strong fundraising efforts and confidence from investors.

Brookfield’s diverse portfolio and its global presence put it in a good position to take advantage of various investment opportunities around the world. The company made a recent acquisition of a major European infrastructure firm for US$5 billion. This is expected to strengthen its infrastructure business and contribute to its earnings growth in the future. Brookfield’s careful approach to investing and its expertise in managing operations have historically delivered strong returns for its shareholders.

Bottom line

Investing when the market is down requires a focus on companies that have solid underlying businesses and good prospects for growth. Both goeasy and Brookfield Asset Management have shown that the stocks are resilient. Plus, they have the ability to generate strong financial results. By doing thorough research and considering companies like these, investors can potentially benefit from market downturns and position themselves for future gains as the market recovers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

