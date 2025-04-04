Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Value Stocks for 2025

2 Canadian Value Stocks for 2025

There’s a fair bit to consider when looking at value stocks, so let’s look at two that fit the bill.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Thinking about investing in value stocks can be a sensible approach, especially when you focus on companies that have strong underlying businesses and good potential for growth. For Canadian investors looking ahead to 2025, there are two notable value Canadian stocks on the TSX that might be worth a look. Those are Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and Finning International (TSX:FTT).

Scotiabank

First, let’s consider Bank of Nova Scotia, often simply called Scotiabank. It’s one of Canada’s major financial institutions, offering a wide array of banking and financial services.

Looking at the most recent earnings report for the first three months of 2025, Scotiabank reported a net income of $2.3 billion. This came to $1.86 per share. This is an increase compared to the $2.25 billion, or $1.78 per share compared to the year before. The bank’s revenue also increased by 4% to $8.1 billion. This was driven by strong performance in the Canadian banking and global wealth management divisions.

Scotiabank’s diverse business model and its presence in international markets, particularly in Latin America, could position it well for future growth. The Canadian stock’s focus on using digital technology more and on initiatives that put customers first has helped to improve how efficiently they operate and how satisfied their customers are. Furthermore, Scotiabank offers a solid dividend yield of around 6.22% at writing. This can make it an attractive option for investors who are looking for a regular income from their investments.

Finning

Next, let’s consider Finning International (TSX: FTT). Finning International is the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, handling sales, rentals, and servicing of equipment and engines. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., Finning operates in Canada, South America, and the United Kingdom.

In the latest earnings report for the last three months of 2024, Finning reported net revenue of $1.9 billion. This was a 6% increase from the $1.8 billion reported in the same quarter the year before. The Canadian stock’s net income rose to $120 million, or $0.72 Canadian per share, up from $110 million, or $0.66 per share, year over year. This growth was driven by increased demand in the mining and construction sectors, as well as improvements in how efficiently they operate.

Finning’s strategic efforts have strengthened its position in the market. These include expanding the range of products offered and improving digital capabilities. The Canadian stock’s commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in its consistent dividend payments. It now has a current yield of around 2.85%. Finning’s strong financial position and focus on operating well could allow them to take advantage of future opportunities in the equipment and services industry.

Bottom line

Both Scotiabank and Finning International could represent compelling value opportunities for Canadian investors in 2025. Scotiabank’s varied operations and strong dividend yield make it a solid choice in the financial sector, while Finning’s leading position in equipment sales and services, along with its growth plans, offer promising prospects in the industrial sector. As always, it’s important for investors to do their own thorough research, think about their individual financial goals, and know how much risk they are comfortable with before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Smart Money’s Playbook for the Current Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This market dip might be worrying investors, so don't worry with these two stocks.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Tech Stocks

The Top Canadian Stock to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few Canadian stocks out there that offer the outlook of this tech stock, bound for more growth.

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip Before It’s Too Late: This Canadian Stock Won’t Stay Cheap Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors might think that cannabis stocks are out, but this one could be the top Canadian stock to consider.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is This Correction Your Chance? Top 4 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stocks may be down, but now is your chance to get some of these top dividend stocks on sale.

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks as Trump Tariffs Rock the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two Canadian stocks that have continued to do well even amidst this turmoil, so let's take a look.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you only have $4,000 to invest, then these Canadian stocks are some of the best options out there.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip on the Return of Recession Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If a recession comes back, there are some stocks that could fair well afterwards. And this is one of the…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Stocks for Beginners

Cash Is King? Think Again During Today’s Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, cash is great, but during a market dip investors may want to consider using some of the cash to…

Read more »