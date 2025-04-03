The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

If you only have $4,000 to invest, then these Canadian stocks are some of the best options out there.

Investing $4,000 in the Canadian stock market can be both exciting and rewarding. With numerous options available, selecting the right stocks is crucial. Let’s explore some top Canadian stocks that could be worthy additions to your portfolio.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a leading energy transportation company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. It operates the world’s longest crude oil and liquids transportation system and has a significant natural gas transmission and distribution network. In its most recent earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Enbridge reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion, or $0.59 per share. This represents a slight increase from $1.17 billion, or $0.58 per share, in the same quarter the previous year.

The company’s distributable cash flow was $2.5 billion, up from $2.44 billion year over year. Enbridge also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per share, or $3.77 annually, marking its 30th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Enbridge’s resilience can be attributed to its fee-based business model. The Canadian stock generates the majority of its revenue from long-term contracts, which provide stable cash flows even during periods of market volatility. Additionally, Enbridge has a secured capital program of $29 billion aimed at expanding and modernizing its infrastructure. This positions the Canadian stock well for future growth as energy demand continues to evolve.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one of the country’s largest financial institutions, offering a wide range of banking and financial services. It has a significant presence both domestically and internationally. In its most recent earnings report, RBC reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits, driven by strong performances in wealth management and capital markets.

The bank’s wealth management income increased by 48%, and its capital markets income grew by 24%. These results highlight RBC’s ability to navigate challenging economic conditions and capitalize on market opportunities. RBC’s diversified business model and strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of HSBC’s Canadian operations, have strengthened its market position. The bank’s focus on innovation and customer service continues to drive its success in the competitive financial sector.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian e-commerce company that provides a platform for businesses to set up online stores. The Canadian stock has experienced rapid growth as more businesses embrace online retail. In its latest earnings report, Shopify reported significant revenue growth, driven by an increase in the number of merchants using its platform and higher gross merchandise volume.

The Canadian stock’s continuous innovation and expansion into new markets have contributed to its strong financial performance. Shopify’s success reflects the broader trend of digital transformation in retail. As more businesses and consumers shift towards online commerce, Shopify’s platform is well-positioned to benefit from this ongoing change.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers, with operations in Western Canada, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. It has a diverse portfolio of assets and a strong track record of operational excellence. In its most recent earnings report, CNQ reported robust financial results, with increased production and higher net earnings compared to the previous year.

The Canadian stock’s disciplined capital allocation and efficient operations have contributed to its strong performance in the energy sector. CNQ’s ability to adapt to market conditions and focus on cost-effective production positions it well to navigate the dynamic energy landscape. Its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices also enhances its reputation in the industry.

Bottom line

Investing $4,000 across these top Canadian stocks can provide a balanced portfolio with exposure to various sectors, including energy, finance, and technology. Each of these Canadian stocks has demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic initiatives that position them well for future growth. As always, it’s important to conduct thorough research and consider your individual investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.