The Ultimate Software Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

Here’s why OpenText (TSX:OTEX) looks like a top buying opportunity for growth investors looking to put their next $500 to work.

There actually happen to be a number of great software stocks available on the TSX right now for investors looking to add a top growth stock to their portfolio. However, I’ve had my eye on OpenText (TSX:OTEX) for some time now as a top software name with a long history of growth and stability.

Let’s dive into why OpenText may be a great option for investors looking to put their next $500 to work in a stock they intend on holding for a significant period of time. I should note that this is a company I’d characterize best as a longer-term holding for a number of reasons.

An enterprise information management leader

Waterloo-based OpenText is a world leader in providing enterprise information management solutions. The company develops software aimed at helping organizations manage and analyze a wealth of information ranging from documents and emails through digital media and records.

OpenText has a wide-ranging customer base from various sectors, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. The company’s solutions are generally considered to be mission-critical for organizations that need to streamline operations, meet regulatory requirements, and make data-based decisions. As with other EIM software, its demand is escalating in this digital-first marketplace.

Many organizations are leaning toward software solutions that OpenText provides for these reasons. Thus, given the mission-critical nature of the solutions OpenText provides to customers seeking to modernize operations, enhance efficiency, and put forth their competitive edge, this is a company that has plenty of “stickiness” in the marketplace and makes this stock one that I think could be a winning investment for those thinking long term.

A growth-by-acquisition strategy

Like other top software stocks on the TSX, OpenText has seen incredible success over the long term, mainly due to the company’s growth-via-acquisition strategy. The company has made a number of acquisitions to widen its product portfolio and customer base. Some notable deals include the acquisition of Documentum, Carbonite, and, most recently, Micro Focus.

The transformational acquisition of Micro Focus in 2023 at an attractive value of $6 billion gave OpenText a significant boost in scale and capabilities. It brings in an incredible suite of enterprise software solutions for OpenText’s portfolio through IT management, computer security, and analytics. The Micro Focus integration is expected to create substantial upside potential to enable profit and GL to shareholders.

In addition, the company is in the business of identifying firms that will complement its ongoing offering and allow for an opportunity for operational refinements. OpenText is committed to drawing value from its acquisitions based on its combination experience and continues on its helter-skelter course of viability.

Bottom line

Overall, OpenText is a top-tier technology stock that combines the growth potential of the software industry with the stability of a recurring revenue model. The company’s proven acquisition strategy, strong cash flow, and commitment to shareholder value make OTEX stock an excellent potential investment for those looking to deploy $500 in the market right now.