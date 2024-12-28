Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

Despite ongoing challenges, TD Bank’s strong financial base and focus on growth initiatives could help its stock touch new heights in the next five years.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has faced a challenging year in 2024, with its stock slipping over 10% to $76.22 per share, making it the only major Canadian bank stock to post year-to-date losses. Investor sentiment took a hit after the bank agreed to pay a hefty US$3.1 billion fine in October for U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) program failures.

Despite this setback, TD remains Canada’s second-largest bank, with a market cap of $133.3 billion and a long track record of resilience. The big question for long-term investors is whether TD stock can bounce back and where it might be in five years. In this article, let’s take a quick look at TD’s fundamentals, growth potential, and what the future could hold for this Canadian banking giant over the next five years.

A look at TD’s fundamentals

While TD’s U.S. retail bank is grappling with higher provisions for credit losses and expenses related to its balance sheet restructuring, its underlying fundamentals remain stable. The bank continues to deliver loan growth and maintain stable deposit levels despite challenging economic conditions.

One of TD’s main strengths is its strong performance in the Canadian market. The bank’s Canadian personal and commercial banking segment is continuing to deliver robust results with the help of record revenues and growth in deposits and loans. In its fiscal year 2024 (ended in October), this segment reported a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue, primarily fueled by loan and deposit volume growth.

Meanwhile, with its focus on strategic initiatives like enhancing credit card loyalty programs and introducing e-commerce solutions for small businesses, TD is striving to expand its market share in Canada.

Where will TD stock be in five years?

As I highlighted above, one of TD Bank’s challenges in 2024 came largely from its U.S. AML compliance failures, which culminated in a big penalty. Clearly, these failures represent a difficult chapter in its history. However, the bank has taken several steps to regain trust, including appointing new leadership, overhauling its AML program, and investing heavily in technology and resources to strengthen its compliance efforts.

In my opinion, TD’s strong financial base and strategic focus could help it navigate its current challenges and potentially thrive over the next five years. A key growth opportunity for the bank is its potential to expand its U.S. presence after completing its AML remediation efforts. By addressing compliance issues and modernizing its risk management systems, TD is setting the foundation for long-term growth in a competitive market. At the same time, the bank’s Canadian operations are likely to remain a solid growth driver, supported by increasing demand for loans and deposits amid declining interest rates.

Moreover, TD’s investments in digital transformation and its strong focus on customer-centric solutions could further boost its competitive edge. While it’s nearly impossible for anyone to predict where exactly TD stock will be five years from now, if these initiatives keep delivering results, TD stock could rebound and possibly hit new highs by 2030. In addition to this upside potential, its impressive 5.5% annualized dividend yield makes it even more attractive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up more than 20% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stocks for Beginners

This Bank Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock may look problematic now, but long-term investors should see this as an opportunity to lock in a strong…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock may be going through rough waters, but it's likely to see the other side, making now a great…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for National Bank of Canada Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

National Bank stock may not be the largest bank, but going into 2025 it could offer some of the largest…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Bank Stocks

A Canadian Stock to Watch as 2025 Kicks Off

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks like a great watchlist stock for 2025.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Bank Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock's mix of dividends, growth, and stability makes it a compelling choice.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock has long been one of the best buys on the TSX, and that remains the case after…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Bank Stocks

Outlook for Bank of Nova Scotia Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what makes Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) a really attractive stock for income-focused, long-term investors heading into 2025.

Read more »