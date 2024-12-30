Member Login
2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Dividend stocks are like comfort food for investors during market sell-offs. When markets take a nosedive, these income-producing stocks offer a reassuring cash flow that can help cushion the blow. While the stock prices may be down, the dividends can still deliver a steady return. This not only offsets some of the losses but also provides an opportunity to reinvest at lower prices, thus setting up for significant gains when the market recovers. It’s like buying high-quality goods at a discount. Who doesn’t love a good deal?

Stocks to consider

Take Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) for example. A staple of Canada’s financial sector, Manulife stock recently reported impressive earnings. In its latest quarter, revenue grew 19.5% year over year to $30 billion, with net income hitting $5.1 billion. A sharp 61.3% jump. Manulife’s strong results reflect its diversified business model, which spans insurance, wealth management, and asset management. And while the markets have been a bit shaky, MFC’s forward dividend yield of 3.62% (with a payout ratio of 55.5%) shows it’s committed to rewarding investors. Add in its low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.93, and you’re looking at a stock with both value and stability.

Market sell-offs are typically emotional, but the logic for dividend stocks remains clear. These generate returns regardless of price swings. Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) is another prime example. With its global reach and diverse holdings in infrastructure, renewable energy, and real estate, Brookfield thrives on stable, long-term investments. Its most recent quarter showed revenue at $97.66 billion, though quarterly earnings dipped amid economic headwinds. Despite that, BN’s forward P/E of 16.13 suggests investors still see value, and its long-term trajectory remains intact.

More to come

In addition to earnings, Brookfield has another ace up its sleeve: asset growth. Over the past year, its market cap has surged from $66 billion to $127 billion, and it has steadily outperformed its peers. BN’s dividend yield may seem modest at 0.53%. Yet this belies the stock’s focus on reinvesting for growth. Historically, Brookfield has proven adept at navigating downturns and coming out stronger on the other side.

Manulife is particularly compelling in today’s economic climate. Its conservative balance sheet (a debt-to-equity ratio of just 42.49%) and robust cash flow mean its dividends are safe and sustainable. Not to mention, MFC has raised its dividend consistently over the years — a sign of management’s confidence in its future. With shares trading near a forward P/E below 11, the stock also looks cheap relative to its earnings growth.

When you compare the yields to low-risk alternatives like Guaranteed Investment Certificates or bonds, dividend stocks often win hands down. While bonds might pay you 3-4%, MFC is offering a similar yield with the bonus of stock price appreciation. For Brookfield, the story is more about growth combined with a modest income stream — perfect for investors who want both stability and upside potential.

Foolish takeaway

It’s worth remembering that dividend stocks are usually more resilient in tough markets. Companies like Manulife and Brookfield tend to be well-established, with solid balance sheets and dependable earnings. This allows them to weather economic storms better than smaller, speculative stocks. For income-focused investors or anyone looking for a little peace of mind, these characteristics make dividend-paying stocks a no-brainer.

So, whether you’re looking for steady cash flow with Manulife or long-term value and growth with Brookfield, dividend stocks shine bright during a market sell-off. These reward patience, generate income and provide a path to capitalize on downturns. For investors willing to stick it out, the rewards can be well worth the wait.

