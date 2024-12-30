Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

Boost your TFSA with these three powerhouse Canadian ETFs! From blue-chip stocks to bonds, discover the perfect mix for long-term wealth building in 2025.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking to build a rock-solid retirement portfolio for 2025? Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be your perfect investment vehicle that forms the core of your nest egg, and you could populate your high-conviction growth or value-stock bets around them. Stashed in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Canadian ETFs offer professional management, instant diversification, and cheap access to a wide range of assets at a fraction of the cost of building a portfolio from scratch.

The three Canadian ETFs I’d recommend for your TFSA are iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU), Vanguard FTSE Canadian ALL Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN), and BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZAG).

Let’s take a closer look at each offering.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF is one of the first ETFs to trade on the Canadian financial markets. Since its inception in 1990, the fund has amassed more than $16.5 billion in assets under management. It offers immediate access to a portfolio of Canada’s 60 largest companies that dominate their respective industries.

The S&P/TSX 60 Index has marginally outperformed the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index over multiple long-term investment horizons of the past five, 10, and 20 years. Companies in the TSX 60 are well established in their respective markets, maintain fortress balance sheets, and offer lower investment risks thanks to their proven business models and competitive moats.

^TSX Chart

^TSX data by YCharts

Given a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.18%, investors should expect to pay about $1.80 in annual management expenses for every $1,000 invested.

The XIU ETF pays quarterly dividends with a respectable dividend yield of 3.3%. It could form part of your core portfolio in a TFSA.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian ALL Cap Index ETF

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian ALL Cap Index ETF is one of the lowest-cost ETFs you can buy and hold to gain access to a broad portfolio of 165 Canadian stocks. The $8.5 billion passively managed fund offers exposure to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies in Canada — allowing investors to gain wider exposure to the local economy.

The VCN ETF has performed well historically. A hypothetical $10,000 investment could have grown to nearly $18,000 over the past five years, or $28,000 since its inception in 2013.

With an MER of 0.05%, investors pay about $0.50 in annual management expenses on every $1,000 invested to get market-tracking returns. The ETF’s distributions yielded 2.5% over the past 12 months, with the quarterly cash payout due in January projected to yield 3% annually.

Fixed-income ETF to Buy: BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

Individual retirement portfolios benefit from the capital preservation and low-risk income qualities of bond holdings. The BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF provides access to a $9.9 billion professionally managed portfolio of Canadian investment-grade federal, provincial, and corporate bonds.

The fund boasts diversified holdings across 1,643 high-quality fixed-income assets. It has gained 8.5% in total value over the past year as interest rates recede and could rise further if the Bank of Canada lowers rates again in 2025. The ETF should generally lower your total portfolio’s risk profile and provide an anchor for your retirement nest egg.

With a low expense ratio of 0.09%, investors get professional management of a complex bond portfolio at a bargain price. Most noteworthy, the ETF converts regular semi-annual bond coupons into monthly income distributions — a critical service for retirement portfolios — currently yielding 3.5% annually.

The ZAG ETF is eligible for investment in your registered portfolios, including the TFSA.

Investor takeaway

The Canadian exchange-traded funds highlighted above could form core holdings in your TFSA or entire portfolio, around which you can populate your favourite stocks (or high-conviction crypto assets). The ETFs will save you on research and asset monitoring time, and you could commit attention and valuable resources to find the moonshots, high-growth stocks, or undervalued assets that will multiply your capital over the long term.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Giants: 2 Stocks That Make Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield Canadian stocks are the top picks for investors seeking monthly cash dividends.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks each have reliable dividends and compelling yields, making them some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want $150/Month? Here’s the TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend stock paying monthly dividends generate cash flows from Canada’s largest retail segment.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Gains: Top TFSA Stocks to Own in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Two of the best dividend-paying stocks could help TFSA investors earn tax-free gains in the long run.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Invest in This TSX Stock Today for More Wealth Tomorrow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A standout TSX stock in 2024 is a strong buy for passive-income investors or those building wealth for tomorrow.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to invest $1,000 wisely? Explore why Enbridge and Brookfield Renewable stand out as top dividend stock picks,…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Cargojet Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock saw a turbulent 2024, but there could be signs that the stock might be on the path to…

Read more »