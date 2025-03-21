Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $70

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $70

Investing in stocks need not require you to burn a hole in your pocket. You can invest $70 to $100 every month in these no-brainer stocks.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

You don’t need thousands of dollars to invest in the stock market. The TSX has various types of stocks, some priced in $100s and $1,000s, and some priced under $70. While price does not determine the value of the stock, it is a factor one considers depending on the amount they have available to invest.

The opportunity cost of delaying investment

Suppose you have $100 to invest in stocks every month. Looking at Royal Bank of Canada or Canadian Tire stocks priced above $100 might put investing on the backburner. Procrastination investing in stocks makes you stay out of the market and miss the inflation-adjusted growth the stock market offers.

If you have $100 and want exposure to the above stocks, you can consider the exchange-traded fund (ETF) route. However, if you want to invest in individual stocks, some good income-generating stocks under $70 can more than double your money in 10 years.

Three no-brainer Canadian stocks to buy under $70

The good thing about income stocks is you get quarterly or monthly dividends. Since returns are continuous, you feel confident about your investments. Within income stocks, you have the following:

  • Stocks that have been paying regular dividends for years 
  • Stocks that give high yields (annual dividend per share as a percentage of share price)
  • Dividend-growth stocks
  • Companies that offer dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP)

I have prioritized the stocks based on what they offer.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) has all four features of an income stock. It has been paying regular dividends for 24 years, growing dividends for 21 years at an average annual rate of 12.4%. However, its dividend growth rate has slowed to 7% in the last three years. Telus also offers DRIP, allowing you to reinvest the dividends to buy more income-generating shares of Telus and compound returns.

The company’s share price has dipped 9.57% in the last 10 days and 39% from its all-time high due to telecom sector headwinds. Price competition, higher interest rates on its significant debt, and regulatory changes affected the profits of all telcos. However, Telus earnings are normalizing as the company is restructuring its business, reducing its capital expenditure, and improving its free cash flow.

Telus is tapping new revenue opportunities the 5G upgrade brings. This could bring in more cash flow and help Telus grow its dividends for the coming years. Now is a good time to buy the share below $21 and lock in a 7.67% dividend yield.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation

MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP) also offers all four features, but it is a small-cap stock with a market cap of $718 million. Small-cap shares carry liquidity risk. Nevertheless, this stock has shown remarkable performance over the last decade, which makes it a stock to buy and hold. The company has been paying dividends for the past 13 years and has grown them in nine years at an average annual rate of 4%. It also offers DRIP, wherein the company buys its shares at a 2% discount from the average market price from the dividend amount and increases the share count.

MCAN invests money in diversified Canadian mortgages to generate a reliable income stream. Its mortgage portfolio ranges from residential mortgages, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans. Its stock price is sensitive to interest rates. The share price has surged 25% since June 2024, when the Bank of Canada began interest rate cuts.

It is a good time to buy the share while it trades below $19 and lock in an 8.87% yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer dividend share to buy anytime. It has been paying dividends for over 60 years and growing the dividend for 29 consecutive years. The company has slowed its dividend-growth rate from an average of 3% to 10% in the last four years. However, the management plans to increase the dividend growth rate to 5% from 2027 onwards.

Enbridge transmits oil and gas from Canada to America through its pipeline infrastructure in return for toll. It could see short-term headwinds because of tariff wars, but its long-term income remains intact unless tariffs are prolonged.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Real Estate Stocks Plummet: Is it Time to Sell or Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks have a lot going for the, especially dividends. But are they all a buy or due to…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Panic: How to Profit From the Current Canadian Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only are these great buys right now, but each is also a time-tested dividend stock.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Growth Stock Perfect for Young Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

While near 52-week lows, this top growth stock might be in for a solid performance this year that young investors…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

With Stocks Down in 2025, Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

Should you buy the dip? In this article, I explore that question, ultimately concluding that it depends on what you…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the Correction: A Smart Investor’s Guide to Canadian Value Plays

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for more value from you Canadian stocks? Check out these winners on the TSX today.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 9 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider holding TSX dividend stocks like Slate Grocery REIT to benefit from a tasty yield.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction Warning: 3 Defensive Stocks to Own Before the Next Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When the market goes down, everyone goes into a panic. So keep your cool with these three top defensive stocks.

Read more »