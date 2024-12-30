Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

Given their growth prospects and improving profitability, these three tech stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

The technology sector has witnessed solid buying this year, with the information technology-weighted Nasdaq Composite Index rising around 33% year-to-date. The increased usage of AI (artificial intelligence) and digitization of business processes have boosted tech companies’ financials and stock prices. Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend to continue and will be bullish on the following three Canadian tech stocks.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that develops technology and services to aid healthcare professionals in improving patient outcomes. Supported by solid financials and continued acquisitions, the company has witnessed healthy buying, with its stock price rising by 87.8% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, digitizing clinical processes, growing adoption of virtual services, and increased usage of software solutions in the healthcare sector have created multi-year growth potential for WELL Health. The company is also investing in AI to develop innovative products and strengthen its position in the digital healthcare sector. It also focuses on inorganic growth and has a solid acquisition pipeline with 17 signed LOIs (letters of intent) and definitive agreements. Along with these growth initiatives, the company’s cost-cutting initiatives could boost its profitability.

Further, WELL Health is working on spinning out WELLSTAR Technologies, a pure-play software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that services around 37,000 healthcare providers. The spinoff, which the management expects to complete by the end of next year, offers an attractive investment opportunity in a SaaS healthcare technology segment. Also, its valuation looks cheap, with the company currently trading at 1.6 times analysts’ projected sales for the next four quarters, thus making it an excellent buy.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another stock that has delivered impressive returns this year, given its exposure to the high-growth AI sector, solid quarterly performances, and new product launches. Year-to-date, the electronics manufacturing services provider is up around 236% and has delivered around 813% returns in the last two years. Despite the massive surge, the company trades at a reasonable valuation, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple of 1.1.

Moreover, the rising investment in expanding AI infrastructure has increased the demand for Celestica’s products, including high-performance computing switches and storage units. Also, the recovery in commercial air travel and increasing defence budgets amid ongoing geopolitical tensions could support its financial growth in the coming years. So, I expect the rally in Celestica’s stock price to continue.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP), which supports various businesses through its unified commerce platform, has returned over 51% this year. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of omnichannel selling and its geographical expansion has created multi-year growth potential for the company. Besides, the company continues to launch innovative products to meet the needs of various customers across segments, sizes, and geographies, thus expanding its customer base and driving GMV (gross merchandise value).

The e-commerce platform recently introduced offline payment support to ensure uninterrupted sales even during network disruptions. It also offers personalized experiences by allowing customers access to Shopify bundles, which have been gaining traction among mid-market merchants. Further, the company’s B2B business has delivered triple-digit growth for five consecutive quarters and could continue its uptrend, thus supporting its financial growth. The company’s profitability and cash flows are also improving, making it an opportune buy despite its expensive valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I'd pick…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover Shopify's potential trajectory in the coming year, from its AI innovations and enterprise expansion to international growth. Learn how…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is SHOP Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock soared 49% in 2024, but its record-breaking holiday sales and surging profits suggest this e-commerce giant's growth…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Prediction: 3 Reasons This Canadian Space Tech Stock Will Soar in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading with a solid 146% year-to-date gain in 2024, MDA stock could deliver even better returns in 2025.

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Promising Canadian Penny Stocks for the New Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in these two profitable Canadian penny stocks may allow you to derive outsized gains in 2025.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock has recently seen some positive momentum. Now what?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Software Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why OpenText (TSX:OTEX) looks like a top buying opportunity for growth investors looking to put their next $500 to…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Tech Stocks

Why Hut 8 Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If cryptocurrency experiences a bigger boom in 2025, then investors will need to keep an eye on this top stock.

Read more »