Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now 

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now 

Befuddled about which stocks to choose on the TSX? Here are two TSX stocks that hold the best future potential and are priced fairly now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

With several thousand stocks listed on the TSX, how do you choose which stock to buy? While experts have their opinions, it is not practical to go through the balance sheet of each and every company to understand its potential. A much better idea is to identify the top companies that have the ability to deliver consistent returns and growth.

Below, I have listed two TSX stocks that hold the best future potential and are priced fairly now. Let’s understand their fundamentals to make an informed decision.

Restaurant Brands International for its resilient business 

As one of the largest global quick service restaurant companies in the world, Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) is very popular among Canadian investors. Restaurant Brands International (RBI) owns four prominent fast food brands, including Tim Hortons, Popeyes, Burger King and Firehouse Subs, with 30,000 restaurants across 120 countries. 

The company is known for its massive size and diversified portfolio of fast-food brands. This allows it to generate substantial revenue while still pursuing growth prospects. RBI has ambitious plans to grow its restaurant portfolio to 40,000 in the next five years. It has made several strategic investments in 2024 to reach this goal. In May, RBI acquired the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., the largest Burger King franchisee in the USA, and in June, it acquired Tims China and Popeyes China for $15 million. 

Restaurant Brands International’s strategic investments have let the stock deliver bullish returns through the year. This has been backed by solid financial performance. As of the latest quarter, RBI’s consolidated system-wide sales have grown 3.2% year-on-year with $577 million in income from operations in Q3 FY24. As the company consolidates its newly acquired restaurants and reinvests in its brands, its sales growth will likely accelerate.

Fortis Inc. for its diversified business

Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) is a North American utility company that’s most well-known for its diversified business, predictable cash flows, and market position. The company owns and manages 8 electricity and natural gas distribution and transmission companies in the United States and Canada. It also owns power generation and distribution assets in the Caribbean, including the Cayman Islands, Belize, and Turks and Caicos.

One of the biggest advantages of Fortis Inc. is that it owns rate-regulated utility assets, which provides the company with stable cash flow. The company reinvests the cash generated to boost its earnings growth and make regular dividend payouts. Fortis has invested $2.3 billion in various capital projects and completed two large acquisitions in the United States in recent years, strengthening its market position. 

The company’s commitment to strategic investments has led to strong third quarter financial results. Its net earnings as of Q3 FY24 stand at $420 million, up from $394 million in the previous year. Following this, Fortis Inc. has decided to increase its fourth quarter dividend by 4% and announced a $26 billion capital expenditure plan. 

These investments, which include major transmission projects and the development of battery storage systems, are expected to increase Fortis’ base growth from $38.8 billion in 2024 to $53 billion by 2029. 

Bottom line 

Both Restaurant Brands International and Fortis Inc. are top-performing companies with a high but stable growth rate they have sustained over the years. These companies have solid fundamentals and are driven by growth initiatives providing them with strong cash flows. These companies reinvest their gains into expansion and acquisition strategies, allowing them to deliver lucrative growth and dividend income for investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Giants: 2 Stocks That Make Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield Canadian stocks are the top picks for investors seeking monthly cash dividends.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your TFSA with these three powerhouse Canadian ETFs! From blue-chip stocks to bonds, discover the perfect mix for long-term…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is SHOP Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock soared 49% in 2024, but its record-breaking holiday sales and surging profits suggest this e-commerce giant's growth…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada stock has long been one to watch, especially after the pandemic. But now might just be the time…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Prediction: 3 Reasons This Canadian Space Tech Stock Will Soar in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading with a solid 146% year-to-date gain in 2024, MDA stock could deliver even better returns in 2025.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks each have reliable dividends and compelling yields, making them some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Going into 2025, the Canadian banks might still have a rough road ahead. But which one might offer the smoothest…

Read more »