Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Tax-Free Gains: Top TFSA Stocks to Own in 2025

Tax-Free Gains: Top TFSA Stocks to Own in 2025

Two of the best dividend-paying stocks could help TFSA investors earn tax-free gains in the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) gives Canadians a unique advantage when it comes to building long-term wealth. With the ability to grow your investments completely tax-free, the TFSA offers an unmatched opportunity to maximize gains and keep more of what you earn. However, to unlock the full potential of your TFSA, selecting the right stocks is important. As we head into 2025, opportunities on the TSX are plentiful. However, given the ongoing economic uncertainties, you may want to focus on stocks that offer resilience against market volatility and consistent dividends.

In this article, we’ll highlight two of the best TFSA stocks to own in 2025 that could help you achieve attractive tax-free gains in the long term.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) has outperformed the broader market by a wide margin in 2024. TRP stock has risen 40% year to date as of December 17, while the TSX Composite trades with nearly 20% gains. With this, the Calgary-headquartered energy firm’s stock currently trades at $65.90 per share with a market cap of $68.7 billion. Despite recent gains, TRP still offers an attractive 5% annualized dividend yield and distributes these payouts every quarter.

One of the strong aspects that makes TC Energy stock so attractive for TFSA investors heading into 2025 is the company’s consistent ability to deliver strong financial performance and project execution, even in challenging economic times. In the most recent quarter ended in September 2024, the company posted a 3.6% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its revenue to $4.1 billion as it continues to benefit from robust demand for natural gas and power infrastructure. Similarly, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed by 6% YoY to $2.8 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 68.4% last quarter from 66.8% a year ago.

Moreover, TC Energy’s focus on high-demand sectors like natural gas and power makes its growth outlook look promising. Notably, the company expects its comparable EBITDA to reach between $10.7 and $10.9 billion in 2025, driven partly by strong demand for liquefied natural gas exports. These positive factors may help TRP stock continue soaring.

Manulife Financial stock

Another stable dividend stock for long-term TFSA investors is Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC). With a market cap of $77.5 billion, MFC stock currently trades at $44.02 per share after gaining over 50% in value year to date. At this market price, it has a 3.6% annualized dividend yield.

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, consistent strong demand for its insurance and wealth management services makes Manulife a reliable stock for TFSA investors in 2025. In the September 2024 quarter, the company delivered record core earnings of $1.8 billion, reflecting a 4% YoY increase due mainly to its exceptional performance in Asia, where annualized premium equivalent sales rose by 64% and new business value surged by 55%.

Overall, Manulife’s robust capital position and diversified business model give it the ability to continue performing well regardless of short-term economic fluctuations, making it a safe stock for long-term TFSA investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your TFSA with these three powerhouse Canadian ETFs! From blue-chip stocks to bonds, discover the perfect mix for long-term…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Giants: 2 Stocks That Make Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield Canadian stocks are the top picks for investors seeking monthly cash dividends.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks each have reliable dividends and compelling yields, making them some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want $150/Month? Here’s the TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend stock paying monthly dividends generate cash flows from Canada’s largest retail segment.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Invest in This TSX Stock Today for More Wealth Tomorrow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A standout TSX stock in 2024 is a strong buy for passive-income investors or those building wealth for tomorrow.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to invest $1,000 wisely? Explore why Enbridge and Brookfield Renewable stand out as top dividend stock picks,…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Cargojet Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock saw a turbulent 2024, but there could be signs that the stock might be on the path to…

Read more »