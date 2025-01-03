Firm commodity prices could continue to lift the TSX Composite benchmark at the open today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 3

Strong gains in crude oil and precious metals prices helped the Canadian stock market start the new year on a strong note, even as investors digested mixed signals from U.S. economic data and global market trends. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 170 points, or 0.7%, on Thursday to 24,898 — its highest closing level in over two weeks.

Despite minor weakness in the financials sector, handsome gains in mining, healthcare, and energy stocks lifted the TSX benchmark to a solid performance.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Denison Mines, NexGen Energy, Energy Fuels, and Tilray Brands jumped by at least 10% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

In contrast, CAE, MDA Space, Trisura, and TFI International were the worst-performing TSX stocks, with each sliding by at least 2.2%.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they slipped by 1.5% to $46.94 apiece. This decline in GWO stock came after the company announced a renewal of its share-buyback program.

This latest program will allow Great-West to repurchase up to 20 million common shares, or 2.15% of its outstanding shares, by January 5, 2026. Under its previous share-buyback program, the company repurchased 2.7 million shares at a weighted average price of $42.32. Last year, GWO stock underperformed the broader market as it rose 8.7% against the TSX Composite’s 18% increase.

By daily trading volume, TD Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, TC Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board remained largely positive in early trading on Friday, pointing to a slightly higher open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to monitor the latest manufacturing purchasing managers index data from the United States this morning. Currently trading with a minor 0.4% week-to-date gain, the TSX Composite seems on track to end the week on a mixed note.

Market movers on the TSX today